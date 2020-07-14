The newly formed Vinton County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Response Team executed three search warrants in the village of Hamden in the early morning hours on Monday, July 13, as a result of several lengthy drug trafficking investigations.
Methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash were reportedly seized with a total of 10 people taken into custody.
- William Perkins, 51, of Hamden; Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
- Wesley Doles, 29, of Hamden; Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug abuse instruments, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leslie Stacey, 43, of Hamden; Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
- Kristy Gray, 32, of Hamden; Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment
- Keith Doles, 51, of Hamden; Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kassandra Baker, 23, of Hamden; Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia
- Jeremy Holobaugh, 24, of McArthur; Active warrant for VCSO, Having weapons while under disability, and Carrying Concealed Weapons
- Brian Canode, 41, of Hamden; Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Having weapons while under disability, and Child Endangerment
- Brandt Chafin, 31, of Hamden; Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Ashley Rose, 28, of Hamden; Active warrant JCSO, Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
All individuals were taken into custody without incident and taken to Southeastern Regional Jail on the listed charges. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. Additional charges on other suspects are expected to be filed at a later date.
