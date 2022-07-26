A life that stepped across the line
I’m rerunning the following story in light of our upcoming annual hospice memorial ride on Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Life Center parking lot; hope to see you there.
Ricky Bryan was admitted to hospice with lung cancer on Oct. 23, 2008 at age 52. Ricky was a Navy veteran, a truck driver and a hardcore Harley rider, so it didn’t surprise me when he avowed, “The doctor told me that I wouldn’t live past last summer, but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to do what I want to do on the spur of the moment. I’m going to live!”
Ricky and his wife Cheryl were financially devastated by his illness, forcing them to move from their comfortable home in town to a small modest cottage in the country. Seeing they were barely making ends meet, and that Thanksgiving and Christmas were just around the corner, we gave Ricky and Cheryl a gift card to help them with the holidays.
We wanted them to enjoy what would likely be Ricky’s last Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family. Ricky’s hospice nurse, Jackie, asked Ricky to make a list of gifts he would like to buy for his family for Christmas and hospice bought, wrapped and delivered them to the house.
Cheryl, astonished, asked why we would do such a thing for them and I explained, “The way we look at it, in God’s eyes, your heart, soul and mind are holy ground; therefore, it’s not big of us to treat you right.” Cheryl replied, “If only I felt like it!” I suggested, “You are valuable in the sight of God whether you feel like it or not.”
Shortly after the holidays, Ricky’s nurse, Jackie, called and told me, “Ricky wants to see you. He said he needs you to help him do something”, so I headed out to visit Ricky.
Ricky and I sat at the small well-worn wooden kitchen table next to the wood burning stove and Ricky explained, “Hospice has helped me and my family so much and I want to do something for Hospice. I want to pay you guys back for what you’ve done for me and my family. I want to organize a poker run.”
Ricky spread his sketches of flyers out upon the kitchen table and told me that he had already posted flyers at motorcycle shops and “around”. I explained, “I have to get administrative approval first and there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s going to take some time.” Then Ricky asserted, “Motorcycles will be leaving from your guys’ parking lot on May 3 whether you guys have anything to do with it or not.”
I knew Ricky wasn’t bluffing so I decided we’d better jump on board. I immediately contacted Teresa, our director, for her blessing. Teresa asked our billing specialist, my little work-sister, Sheila, to take the lead in organizing the event. Sheila enthusiastically and capably took the ball and ran with it.
Ricky’s condition declined and he reported, “I’ve been blacking out and falling. I’m used to going where I want to go but I don’t feel safe behind the wheel anymore. It scares the hell out of me! My mind has been fuzzy but the other night I really believe that a man sat down beside me on my bed and put his hand on my shoulder and told me, ‘It’s not your time yet.’ I feel like there’s something I still need to do. Maybe it’s the poker run.”
Ricky’s condition continued to decline and Jackie, Ricky’s nurse, alerted me, “Cheryl feels like we need to assure Ricky that we will follow through on the poker run regardless of whether or not Ricky can participate.”
So, we did. About a month later, on March 20, I received a voicemail message from Sarah, our on-call nurse, informing me that Ricky passed away at home.
Well, we made good on our promise to follow through on the poker run. The morning of May 3, 2009 was unusually cold with a misty rain falling. Ricky’s family and friends loaded Ricky’s turquoise and crème colored Harley-Davidson upon a trailer and attached his riding boots to the pegs of his motorcycle facing backwards, indicative of a fallen rider.
Ricky’s bike led the group of 20 or so riders from the hospice center parking lot, through Portsmouth, to West 52, up route 125 to West Union, south to Manchester and back to Portsmouth. When the riders returned, we celebrated Ricky’s life, which was especially fitting, seeing that it was Ricky’s 53rd birthday. I can still see, in my mind’s eye, the small group of family, friends, hospice staff and volunteers talking, hugging, crying and laughing.
It’s been 14 years since Ricky told me he wanted to do something for Hospice, and Ricky has been helping hospice and the patients and families we serve ever since. We’ve come a long way since that first group of 20 riders was led out of our parking lot by Ricky’s bike. Now we typically host over 300 riders and well over $200,000 have been raised.
Ricky’s example is a testimony of how our actions, when we are willing to step across the line, can have ripple effects, reaching beyond our wildest imaginations.
“So why am I still standing here? Why am I still holding back from You? I hear You call me out into deeper waters but I settle on the shallow end… I don’t want to look back some day on a life that never stepped across the line,” (Casting Crowns, What if I Gave Everything”).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course, at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
