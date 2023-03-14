JACKSON — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is moving its Administrative Office in Rio Grande to 1 Acy Avenue, Jackson. Operations at the Jackson Office will begin effective March 27.
AAA7 satellite office locations in Waverly, West Union and Wheelersburg will remain at their current locations.
A Ribbon Cutting and Open House at the new Jackson location will be held in the near future. For questions regarding the new office location in Jackson or for directions, contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
