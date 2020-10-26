The Vinton County Agricultural Society will host the annual election of board directors on Nov. 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the fairgrounds located in the Fern Kruger building.
Any person interested in becoming a board member will need to be a current member of the Ag Society and should have completed a petition for election by Oct. 19. All petitions must be turned in at the fair office or by mail at P.O. Box 241, McArthur, Ohio 45651 no later than Monday Oct. 19.
This year there are six positions available for a three-year term.
Vinton County Agricultural Society Membership tickets go on sale Dec. 1, and sales will close on July 26, 2021. Tickets may be purchased at the Vinton County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Secretary Audrey Robson at 740-577-4735 or President Austin Owings at 740-577-7789.
