Air Force Lt. Col. Lowery promoted to Colonel
One of our local Jackson hometown heroes recently received some great news. On November 2, 2021, Air Force Lt. Col. Craig Lowery received news of his selection for promotion to the rank of Colonel. He is currently a Deputy Mission Support Group Commander in the United States Air Force. Lt. Col. Lowery is a career logistics officer and has served a variety of positions at the squadron, group, wing, Air University staff, combatant command, Joint Staff, and Air Staff levels. Craig and his family reside in Oklahoma City. He is the son of Jerry and Freda Lowery of Jackson, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.