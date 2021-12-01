LtCol Craig Lowery Portrait Session

LtCol Craig Lowery Portrait Session

 Andy Morataya

Air Force Lt. Col. Lowery promoted to Colonel

One of our local Jackson hometown heroes recently received some great news. On November 2, 2021, Air Force Lt. Col. Craig Lowery received news of his selection for promotion to the rank of Colonel. He is currently a Deputy Mission Support Group Commander in the United States Air Force. Lt. Col. Lowery is a career logistics officer and has served a variety of positions at the squadron, group, wing, Air University staff, combatant command, Joint Staff, and Air Staff levels. Craig and his family reside in Oklahoma City. He is the son of Jerry and Freda Lowery of Jackson, Ohio.

