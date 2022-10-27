SCIOTO TOWNSHIP – Petersburg/Scioto schools’ alumni recently shared memories during their reunion at Scioto Township Fire Hall.
Master of Ceremonies was Ron Baker who welcomed 52 alumni and presented the day’s agenda at the reunion, Oct. 8.
Bridget Spangenberg Davis, Class of 1969, said representatives from many classes attended the reunion.
“I had a ball,” she said. “There was a man there who was in his 90s who attended the school and another who was 48 years old – both had memories of going to school there. We had a wide variety of people who attended the reunion.”
Chip Smalley, Class of 1959, discovered that Earl LeMaster was the oldest attendee, followed closely Mack Helms, Class of 1947. Jack Johnny Spangenberg, Class of 1955, traveled 200 miles to attend while Jeff Williams and Donna Mercer, both Class of 1973, walked half a mile to attend. The classes of 1966 and 1972 had the most classmates attending.
As the guest speaker, Mary Beth Tipton, Class of 1966, inspired the group to share their many memories.
Tipton displayed a trophy her mother, Sally House Davis, won in 1931 playing girls’ basketball at Petersburg. She spoke of Jason “Bear” Keaton, our quiet and sweet janitor, how the 60s’ brought several changes to Scioto with summer school, band, library, newspaper and yearbooks. One memory led to another, so it was so much fun.
Baker shared a very touching memory about his uncle Billy Mason who passed away at 17 due to kidney disease. Baker said that Kermit Gahm tutored Mason, going to Billy’s home after school – for no extra pay – so Billy would not fall behind – a teacher going the extra mile for a student.
Teresa Davis, a wife and parent of alumni and a PTO member, donated a wool sweater, probably worn by her brother-in-law, Gary Davis.
Beverly Spangenberg Frabott, Class of 1960, gave a prayer of Thanksgiving. Everyone enjoyed a wonderful meal prepared by Lisa Warrens.
Alumni encourage other alumni to join the Scioto School Jackson’s Facebook page, where there are currently 574 members. The social media page features many memories, pictures and information about upcoming events.
The next reunion will be Oct. 14, 2023 at the Scioto Township Fire Department, site of the old Scioto School on Route 776.
A special thanks goes to Ron Baker, Chip Smalley, Jeff Williams, Donna Mercer, Marilyn Beatty, Lisa Warrens and Elmer Swarney for their work organizing this fantastic reunion.
Those attending were:
Homer Howell
Peggy Sharp Howell
Joe Howell
Ann Bachtel Hall
Elsie Swaney Rouse
Bridget Spangenberg Davis
Stella Blackburn Bachtel
Ron Baker
Carol Gahm Landrum
Jack Spangenberg
Beverly Spangenberg Frabott
Joy Frabott Killilea
Paul Johnson
Sue Johnson Pegg
Mary Beth Davis Tipton
Elsie Fisher Buck
Tim Buck
Paul Wayne Riegel
Linda Merricks Coyan
Doris Sheward Carroll
Randy Carroll
Melvin Kallner
Diana Durham
Linda Haselip Hall
Lonnie LeMaster
Diane Hoover LeMaster
Chip Smalley
Cathy Smalley
Roy Comer
Alberta Sue Anderson
Jeff Williams
Donna Mercer
Ellen Johnson
Mack Helms
Earl LeMaster
Richard Miller
Rebecca Smalley Brown
Chuck Brown
Donna Weber Keller
Cindy Gobel Workman
Roger Fannin
Robin Petrie Muncy
Orville Wyant
Cindy Sherman Loomis
Gail Seach
Rob Trace
Millie Miller
Robin Howell
