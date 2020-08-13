Alumni Band

The Marching 110 Alumni Band is always a very energetic component of the Homecoming Parade at OU. Here they stop to perform midway down the South Court Street block between Union and Washington streets during the 2018 Ohio University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 20. Photo by Terry Smith.

Ohio University’s Homecoming Week, slated for Oct. 5-10, will be held virtually this year, the university announced Thursday.

The Mid-American Conference and OU have postponed all fall sports, including the Homecoming football game scheduled against Eastern Michigan, the university stated in a press release. In addition, the annual Alumni Awards Gala, typically held the Friday of Homecoming Week, will be postponed until Homecoming 2021, according to the OU release.

“Like you, we eagerly anticipate Homecoming Week each year as a time of togetherness and celebration of the Bobcat family,” said Erin Essak Kopp, assistant vice president of alumni relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association. “Although nothing can replace a traditional in-person Homecoming, I am excited about the innovative events and programming being developed to foster meaningful connections among our alumni.”

More information about these events will be made available at  ohio.edu/homecoming as details are confirmed, according to the alumni association.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments