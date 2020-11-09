By Sydney Dawes
Athens NEWS Editor
The family of Collin Wiant recently filed a lawsuit against two former Ohio University students reportedly involved in leadership in the now-defunct Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi, the fraternity Wiant was a pledge of at the time of his 2018 death.
Wade and Kathleen Wiant filed the lawsuit in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 27 that lists three counts against Saxon Angell-Perez, 22, a member of the executive council of the Epsilon Chapter and the chapter’s second counselor, and Dominic Figliola, 21, the new member educator for Wiant’s pledge class, including violation of Ohio’s anti-hazing statute, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional stress.
Representing the Wiant family is Sean R. Alto, a Columbus-based attorney. The lawsuit requests $25,000 of compensatory damages, the jurisdictional minimum required for a complaint in Ohio. The plaintiffs will seek a judgement of “substantially more at trial to reflect the value of the loss of [Wiant’s] young life,” according to the complaint.
The suit alleges that during Sigma Pi Epsilon’s pledging process, Wiant’s class was subjected to “extensive hazing.” Specifically, the suit alleges pledges were beaten with belts or “forced to beat others with a belt;” punched; pelted with eggs; “provided with a forced to drink 1.75 L of Tito’s vodka in 60 minutes;” deprived of sleep and “forced to do planks on sharp ends of bottle caps;” among other acts.
The suit specifically alleges that during the pledging process in 2018, Wiant was “subjected to physical abuse, verbal abuse, mental abuse, sleep deprivation, forced drug and alcohol use, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean him.”
The Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi was expelled by Ohio University in April of 2019.
According to Sigma Pi’s bylaws, the organization defines hazing as “any act or activity, whether physical, emotional or social, committed by any brother or Pledge of the Fraternity that subjects or is intended to subject any other brother or Pledge of the Fraternity to paddling in any form, physical exercise resulting in excessive fatigue or exhaustion, deprivation of normal sleep and rest, any form of corporal or mental punishment, the placement of anyone in actual or simulated peril or jeopardy of unhealthy, undignified methods and stunts, treasure hunts, road trips, kidnapping, late work sessions or any other activities which interfere with scholastics, embarrassing, ridiculous or disconcerting treatment, or public ridicule or criticism that endanger the safety or well being of a brother or Pledge.”
The lawsuit provided extensive details about the series of events that ultimately ended in the death of Wiant, painting a dismal picture of the pledging process for the since-disbanded fraternity chapter.
In September of 2018, Wiant received notification that he had been selected to pledge in the 2018 class of the Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi. In addition, Wiant was selected as the pledge class president, the lawsuit said. At that time, Wiant and roughly 10 other men participated in the pledge class, and three pledges reportedly dropped out while moving through the process.
The lawsuit alleges much of the alleged hazing activities that occurred during the pledging process occurred at 45 Mill St., the reported unofficial annex of the fraternity chapter, in what has been referred to in the lawsuit as “The Fun Room” or “The Education Room.”
“The ‘Fun Room’ or ‘Education Room’ was riddled with holes in the wall, eggshells all over the floor, and pillowcases that were put over pledges heads while water was poured over their face,” the lawsuit said.
Pledges were reportedly given a list of tasks, which the lawsuit described as “neverending,” that they were required to complete in order to move throughout the pledging process. The lawsuit alleges that some of the tasks included chores such as doing laundry for fraternity members and cleaning Athens-area bars after hours, but the suit also alleges that Wiant was “forced to be available at all hours of the day on demand regardless of academic obligations.”
The long list of responsibilities reportedly caused Wiant to miss classes while attending Ohio University, as well as skip opportunities for sleep. The lawsuit noted that these reported events led to a decline in Wiant’s academic performance, and the alleged hazing ultimately led to his death on Nov. 12, 2018, where he was found in 45 Mill St. surrounded by “drug paraphernalia, including cannisters of nitrous oxide” (also referred to as “whippets”), the complaint stated.
As previously reported by The Athens NEWS, Wiant’s autopsy and the coroner’s verdict associated with his death were released in February of 2019 and showed that Wiant’s death resulted from asphyxiation due to nitrous-oxide ingestion, and lists the manner of death as “accidental.”
The coroner’s report states that Wiant died in the emergency department of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital at 3:34 a.m. on Nov. 12. The autopsy report, completed by Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, notes a “history of carbon-dioxide cartridges near (Wiant’s) body” and says he suffered a “frothy pulmonary edema” and tested positive for nitrous oxide in his blood. The toxicology report lists the presence of ethanol (alcohol), THC (marijuana) and nitrous oxide in the young man’s blood, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
Figliola, of Athens, previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to charges of hazing, permitting drug abuse; aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified misdemeanor, which the court held in abeyance pending completion of the A.C.E. program, a rehabilitation initiative offered to those who plead guilty with no prior felony record.
He was also ordered to complete one year of non-reporting probation for the hazing conviction, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
Similarly, Angell-Perez previously pleaded guilty to the charges of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Angell-Perez was convicted in May of the hazing charge and sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s drug and alcohol diversion program.
