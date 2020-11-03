From staff reports

This is a list of unofficial 2020 General Election results, as provided Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections.

All results are unofficial until a final, official count is conducted on Nov. 24.

Leaders in the unofficial regional or state races are marked with an asterisk.

With 56 of 56 total precincts reporting (and absentee ballots included):

Registered voters: 39,342

Total ballots cast: 25,100

Blank ballots: 4

Voter turnout total: 63.8 percent

CANDIDATES

National

President

Joe Biden (D) — 14,047

Donald Trump (R) — 10,386

Howie Harkins (I) — 102

Jo Jorgensen (LIB) — 274

Regional

15th District Representative

Steve Stivers (R) — 9,386*

Joel Newby (D) — 12,868

State

30th District State Senator

Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,267

Frank Hoagland (R) — 8,887*

94th District State Representative

Jay Edwards (R) — 10,140

Katie O’Neill (D) — 12,671

County

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division

Zachary Saunders — 12,561

Ken Ryan — 8,165

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Pat Lang — 16,119

County Commissioner

Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,131

Bill Hayes (I) — 8,442

County Commissioner

Chris Chmiel (D) — 16,987

Prosecuting Attorney

Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Candy S. Russell (D) — 17,812

Sheriff

Rodney Smith (D) — 18,428

County Recorder

Jessica Markins (D) — 17,003

County Treasurer

Ric Wasserman (D) — 17,012

County Engineer

Jeff Maiden (D) — 17,343

Coroner

Carl Ortman (D) — 17,624

Judicial

Justice of the Supreme Court

Judi French — 6,296

Jennifer Brunner — 13,147

Justice of the Supreme Court

Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,420

John P. O’Donnell — 10,855

Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals

Peter B. Abele — 14,997

ISSUES

Athens Income Tax Levy

For — 4,281

Against — 1,622

City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads

For — 811

Against — 516

Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police

For — 138

Against — 172

Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana

Yes — 380

No — 181

Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses

For — 124

Against — 68

Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire

For — 140

Against — 53

Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana

Yes — 112

No — 80

Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana

Yes — 79

No — 36

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads

For — 414

Against — 145

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 476

Against — 174

Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning

Yes — 634

No — 428

Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 159

Against — 90

Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads

For — 635

Against — 238

Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads

For — 763

Against — 380

Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 927

Against — 518

Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 458

Against — 285

Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 400

Against — 193

Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire

For — 459

Against — 136

Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire

For — 456

Against — 280

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

For — 714

Against — 399

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads

For — 773

Against — 341

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire

For — 801

Against — 305

York Township Tax Levy: Roads

For — 505

Against — 296

Athens County Sales Tax Levy

For — 12,354

Against — 11,082

