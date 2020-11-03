From staff reports
This is a list of unofficial 2020 General Election results, as provided Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections.
All results are unofficial until a final, official count is conducted on Nov. 24.
Leaders in the unofficial regional or state races are marked with an asterisk.
With 56 of 56 total precincts reporting (and absentee ballots included):
Registered voters: 39,342
Total ballots cast: 25,100
Blank ballots: 4
Voter turnout total: 63.8 percent
CANDIDATES
National
President
Joe Biden (D) — 14,047
Donald Trump (R) — 10,386
Howie Harkins (I) — 102
Jo Jorgensen (LIB) — 274
Regional
15th District Representative
Steve Stivers (R) — 9,386*
Joel Newby (D) — 12,868
State
30th District State Senator
Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,267
Frank Hoagland (R) — 8,887*
94th District State Representative
Jay Edwards (R) — 10,140
Katie O’Neill (D) — 12,671
County
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division
Zachary Saunders — 12,561
Ken Ryan — 8,165
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
Pat Lang — 16,119
County Commissioner
Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,131
Bill Hayes (I) — 8,442
County Commissioner
Chris Chmiel (D) — 16,987
Prosecuting Attorney
Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Candy S. Russell (D) — 17,812
Sheriff
Rodney Smith (D) — 18,428
County Recorder
Jessica Markins (D) — 17,003
County Treasurer
Ric Wasserman (D) — 17,012
County Engineer
Jeff Maiden (D) — 17,343
Coroner
Carl Ortman (D) — 17,624
Judicial
Justice of the Supreme Court
Judi French — 6,296
Jennifer Brunner — 13,147
Justice of the Supreme Court
Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,420
John P. O’Donnell — 10,855
Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals
Peter B. Abele — 14,997
ISSUES
Athens Income Tax Levy
For — 4,281
Against — 1,622
City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads
For — 811
Against — 516
Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police
For — 138
Against — 172
Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana
Yes — 380
No — 181
Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses
For — 124
Against — 68
Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire
For — 140
Against — 53
Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana
Yes — 112
No — 80
Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana
Yes — 79
No — 36
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads
For — 414
Against — 145
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 476
Against — 174
Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning
Yes — 634
No — 428
Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 159
Against — 90
Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads
For — 635
Against — 238
Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads
For — 763
Against — 380
Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 927
Against — 518
Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 458
Against — 285
Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 400
Against — 193
Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire
For — 459
Against — 136
Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire
For — 456
Against — 280
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
For — 714
Against — 399
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads
For — 773
Against — 341
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire
For — 801
Against — 305
York Township Tax Levy: Roads
For — 505
Against — 296
Athens County Sales Tax Levy
For — 12,354
Against — 11,082
