Athens County joined 74 other counties in Ohio this week in being designated as Level 3, or red, in the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, indicating “very high exposure and spread” of the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
ODH reported new case data for both Thursday and Friday on Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 1,998 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 459 are active, and 1,535 are recovered, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Four deaths are associated with the virus in Athens County with three fatalities among men in the 60-69 age bracket and one death of a woman in the 70-79 age bracket.
As of Nov. 27, the county reported a 7-day average of new cases of 38, the highest to date.
Athens County last received the “red” classification in late July, remaining at that level until Aug. 5. The county was also previously on the state’s Level 4, or purple, watchlist.
Young people ages 0-19 and 20-29 make up the vast majority of confirmed and probable cases in Athens County, but cases in other age demographics are rising rapidly, likely because of community spread.
Many Ohio University students living on-campus left the area on Nov. 20, but area health officials do not believe students’ departure will cause a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper previously told The Athens NEWS that the department is unsure of off-campus students’ housing plans for the coming months.
Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to OU President Duane Nellis for public health operations and a Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty member, previously noted that a small number of OU students have on-campus activities related to their academic programs, such as nursing and aviation, that require them to stay in town.
Other age groups have experienced growth in cases, and health leaders have reported in the past weeks that Athens County has experienced community spread that cannot be linked back to OU students.
DeWine in July unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, the warning system that measures the severity of the virus in Ohio’s counties by several case indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
Athens County has triggered four of the seven indicators under the alert system: new cases per capita, new cases increase, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases and emergency department visits.
The county had 258 new cases reported over the past two weeks, the system reported. Between Nov. 18-24, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 100 percent. The system also reported that emergency department visits in the county had a seven-day average of 6.71 as of Nov. 24.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread,” while Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread,” according to ODH. Several counties in Ohio — Franklin, Lake, Lorain and Montgomery — are classified as Level 4 counties, the most severe public health advisory.
