What I thought I’d seen didn’t register until I was 10 or 15 feet down the aisle, so I had to turn around and go back to confirm that yes, there is a board game called “Athensopoly,” and yes, it is about Athens. Our Athens, not some other Athens.
The stunning discovery took place in the Walmart store here last week, and it roused curiosity. An examination of the box suggests, as indeed the name virtually shouts, that this is or is close to the classic Monopoly game but set in Athens, Ohio instead of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The original board game was designed by a woman named Lizzie Magie as “The Landlord’s Game” in the early 1900s as part of an anti-trust economic argument. It sought to illustrate the evils of business monopolies. (Perhaps we need new versions called “Googleopoly,” “Facebookopoly,” “Twitteropoly,” and “Amazonopoly.”) In the depths of the great depression in the 1930s, when economic issues were on everyone’s mind, the Parker Brothers company introduced a modified version of it, “Monopoly,” for the general audience. It was introduced just in time for Christmas 1935, so Monopoly is now 85 years old.
Over the years, Parker Brothers licensed its game in numerous countries, so localized versions have been around for some time. When the company was purchased by Hasbro in 1991, even more variations were developed and offered for sale.
Due to court cases — “Monopoly” as a trademark is too generic to be enforced, for instance — and the expiration of various rights, it became legal by the mid-1980s to produce Monopoly-like games.
Enter Late for the Sky, the Cincinnati company that publishes “Athensopoly.”
“We’ve been around for 35 years, publishing -opoly games the whole time,” Micharl Schulte, the company’s marketing manager, told me in a phone call last week. “The first was for Miami of Ohio.” There followed a series of Monopoly-like games based on university campuses. (“Athensopoly” is based on the town, not the university, by the way.) “Then we looked at small towns as well as bigger cities. We’re coming out with new ones every week and are up to 700 for this year. It doesn’t look like it’s slowing anytime soon.”
Though the company did not especially seek to capitalize on — monopolize? — the stay-at-home aspects of 2020, it has certainly benefited. “We’ve topped the indoor-activity wave,” Schulte said. While the board and pieces closely resemble those of the original game, they’re not identical. “There are subtle changes,” he said. “We don’t want to infringe on their intellectual property.”
And, of course, the place names are different. Instead of the railroads, there are major Athens streets: Richland Avenue, Court Street, State Street, and Union Street. Other properties are localized as well, to a surprising level. Likewise, the cards that can be drawn through good luck or bad include details unique to Athens. It’s not something developed through a mere glance at the city. And while the published rules are a little different, a cursory examination (by me) revealed nothing that would prevent playing the game with traditional Monopoly rules, which might be a relief to fans of the original game. (I did not purchase the game to examine it — my devotion to this column extends only so far.)
The little metal figures assigned to each player are different from those found in the original Monopoly. I do not think that they are Athens-specific — no pawpaws or joints or red Solo cups.
So how was it developed? “We’ve been working with Walmart on a regional level” — I should mention that Walmart is the only place I know of locally where the game is sold —“and there are people who know their areas very well.”
(Late for the Sky offers a service by which charitable groups – typically high schools and local city beautification organizations – can commission special versions of the game for sale as fundraisers, though he said the Athens version isn’t that kind of project.)
The company makes much of the fact that just about everything in the game is made in the U.S.; in fact, a lot of it was made in Ohio. “We’ve been manufacturing for 35 years here in Ohio and have no intention of that ever changing,” Schulte said. The one item that’s imported is the dice — “for some reason it’s expensive to get dice made here.” The game costs about $20.
I can well imagine the game being a hit locally, but perhaps even more among Athens expatriates and OU alumni. My guess is that playing it would take longer among the latter group, especially if there are multiple former Athenians involved. Just about every move would require a lengthy and sometimes accurate account of what had happened personally at whatever place the player has landed. It would be a matter of reminiscence, which might be nice.
Then again, that happens anyway when just about any place is mentioned to anyone who lived here – or anyone who still lives here.
It seems to me that a televised game of “Athensopoly” as played by the Athens City Council would draw a decent audience. And thus distracted they might, for that brief time, do no harm.
