To the editor,
The information below has been previously released by the City of Athens.
Recently the City of Athens approved a new trash and recycling contract with Athens Hocking Recycling Center (AHRC) that includes an optional Curbside Composting Program. All fees for the composting program go to AHRC to run the program.
If residents do not want to participate in the composting program, they must email compost@ci.athens.oh.us with their request to opt-out and should include their name and the address that they want to opt out. It is also helpful to include the residential account number found on the monthly water bill.
When the City receives an opt-out request the billing office will remove the address from the composting program and the charge will be removed upon the next billing cycle. If an address has already received a composting container from AHRC it must be returned before billing stops. After sending the opt-out email to the address above, residents must leave the empty container at the curb with your trash and recycling and the container will be collected.
The goal of the Curbside Composting Program is to divert compostable waste material from the landfill in order to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. A typical American family’s trash includes up to 30% compostable material. This organic material can be used again, but instead is sent to the landfill where it is no longer usable and contributes to greenhouse gases, primarily methane.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, accounting for approximately 15.1 percent of these emissions. Comparatively, the EPA estimates that the radiation-trapping impact of methane is 25 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100 year period.
Beginning on July 1, 2020 all non-commercial residents in the City of Athens will be automatically enrolled in the composting program. Residents will receive a composting container delivered to their address and the $6.33 monthly compost fee will appear on the bill residents receive in August. There are no additional steps a resident must take in order to be part of the program.
The City understands that the program may not be be right for everyone. Many people already compost in their backyard for their own personal use, and the City fully encourages this practice.
Councilmember Sam Crowl
Sunnyside Drive
Athens
