To the editor,
I was the first person in my immediate family to earn a bachelor’s degree. I’m currently pursuing my master’s degree.
I was able to afford to complete my bachelor’s at Ohio University due to the university paying my tuition because one of my parents was an employee there.
For many people in this area the only option for paying for college are loans which we will be paying back for the rest of our lives.
We can’t ask our parents to pay our tuition when they are using their full income just to pay their own way in life.
With the recent employee cuts at Ohio University, one topic I have not heard addressed is the detrimental effect this will have on the next generation.
Ohio University employees can attend classes for free and if their children attend Ohio University then the children also have their tuition covered.
When Ohio University cut a mass amount of jobs it not only impacted these individuals and families.
It also further damaged the educational opportunities available for children in this area. The children of those employees will not be able to attend Ohio University and have their tuition covered.
With Ohio University cutting a bulk of its workforce this takes away future opportunities for staff and their children to improve their socioeconomic status through the attainment of higher education.
I hope there was some contingency in this plan to allow current students who are having their tuition paid to continue in this status.
An issue facing Athens County and the surrounding area is that we lose highly qualified individuals to other areas of the state or country where they can make more money.
With fewer students from this area being able to get their tuition paid at Ohio University this will only make it more likely that our college-bound youth will leave the area to seek this education.
Athens County is a strong and proud place with so much going for it.
However, it seems like the hits just keep coming with opportunities being taken away most of the time without us noticing.
Sincerely,
Emily Kennard
Nelsonville, Ohio
