To the editor,
If you’ve been keeping up with COVID-19 news in Athens County, you might have noticed a couple of distressing trends.
Cases are on the rise, averaging a dozen cases per day over the past two weeks (Sept. 6-19).
As of Thursday, we have the third highest number of cases per capita in Ohio (192.9 cases per 100k people, Sept. 2-15).
Despite this, our county is only code orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System because 20-somethings drive our infections. Healthy young adults seldom have complications, and our state’s code system is based largely on doctor and ER visits.
So we’re good, right? Wrong. Infected 20-somethings are part of our community, and they spread the virus to higher-risk patients. The two COVID-related deaths in Athens County have both been men in their sixties. Athens County hospitalization rates among those in their seventies and eighties have clocked in at 46 percent.
If we want to protect our community, we have to nip the infection in the bud — which is the university. My husband and I moved to Athens County three years ago to take advantage of the vibrancy created by OU, but now we’re second-guessing our choice. Because the university is being slow to remember that they are part of this community, responsible for keeping both their students and the larger population safe.
What could they do differently? The “fractured” OU dashboard needs to include all tests performed on OU students so we can see the true positivity rate. As of Sept. 18, it appears that the student positivity rate is 44 percent, which I very much hope isn’t the case.
And while I applaud OU’s plan to begin testing asymptomatic students, there should be numbers attached. How many students will be tested weekly? What is the goal? From a contact-tracing standpoint, we should be aiming for a 5 percent or lower positivity rate.
An additional 7,200 students will be taking classes on campus in October, and these students are currently being asked to quarantine at home in preparation. Other universities quarantine students on campus, monitored and assisted by staff. Why can’t we do the same?
Now is the time for us to step up to the plate as a community and protect those most at risk. The ball is in your court, OU. Let’s make Athens County number one for the right reasons, not for COVID-19 cases.
Anna Hess
Athens, Ohio
