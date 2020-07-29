To the editor,
Am I missing something?
According to the online Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard: from March 10 to July 19 of this year, Athens County had 268 cases, 10 hospitalizations and one death. In other words, in five months ten people were hospitalized, nine recovered and went home, and one person died.
And for this the economic life of the city and county of Athens has been crushed. Jobs lost, small businesses closed — some permanently. We’ve destroyed livelihoods and probably many lives in the process. We’ve increased homelessness, poverty and all the social ills that accompany them. For what?
The guiding principal of medicine is “first do no harm.” When and if we ever return to normal, we should examine what led us to make such destructive decisions in the name of “safety.”
Marie Graham
Willow Creek Road
Athens, Ohio
