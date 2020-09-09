To the editor,
Those of us of a certain age remember nostalgically what used to come in the mail: the Sears gift catalog, birthday cards, letters from Grandma and Grandpa with dollars tucked inside. Many of those expressions of daily magic have been replaced — often to the overall benefit of the environment — by digital traditions.... and Venmo.
The term “junk mail” is certainly not misplaced in our lives today. And those of us with good health (don’t need medications mailed), direct deposit (don’t need to get benefit checks directly), or reliable internet (can be well connected in a modern world) might not notice so much the remaining, critical functions of mail. We might complain about the efficiency of the U.S. Post Office generally, but nobody wants to lose their branch (Heavens! Remember the uproar when we thought we’d lose Saturday delivery?).
Against this backdrop of a struggling and evolving postal service, we have the upcoming election…. and the pandemic. Each has many moving parts and a great deal of complexity. Where can we vote? How long will I have to stand in line? How many poll workers will feel they aren’t safe doing that in-person job? What are all the steps for getting and submitting an absentee ballot? Are the Boards of Election ready to give my ballot the attention it deserves?
Overlay the election and the pandemic, and you get a myriad of ways that rural citizens, voters of color, voters with disabilities, aging voters and first-time voters are at great risk of being left out. Enter the recent assault on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Set aside for the moment that we do NOT need a critical service run by a man with major investments in USPS competitors; but how can such a dramatic constriction of postal services possibly serve the (worthwhile) cause of safe/absentee voting?
Recently, (delivered by the post office) every voter registered in Ohio received an application for a ballot (general election: November 3). Unless you intend to vote in-person, you can complete this application and mail it (via the post office) back to your County Board of Elections. You will then receive (via the post office) an actual ballot. This can be mailed back (via...you get it) or dropped off at the Board of Elections. Ohio’s awkward system for absentee voting must be fixed, but it’s what we have for now. Please don’t delay! Let’s help ourselves and our beleaguered post office by getting our votes in early.
Debbie Schmieding
For the Resist.Persist.Book Club
Athens, Ohio
