To the editor,
Kamala Harris and other Democrats have the temerity to claim that the unparalleled economic success under Trump policy (before COVID-19) was merely a “continuation of Obama and Biden‘s economic recovery”...
Really? REALLY?
Just exactly which Obama/Biden economic policies are you referring to which spurred the massive economic growth realized under the Trump administration?
Was it tax increases? Maybe increasing regulation? Arbitrarily canceling previously approved EPA permits which dried up investment capital for U.S. mining interests?
Maybe it was his war against the police that destabilized inner city neighborhoods, driving stores and other businesses further to the suburbs that helped bring about record low minority unemployment?
Maybe it was his subsidies on “renewable” wind and solar (less than 9 percent of our total energy at the time)?
Maybe the war on coal and the resulting increase in electricity costs for factories helped improve GDP? Maybe it was the largest corporate income tax rate in the Western Hemisphere that spurred economic growth and caused massive investment in US business and industry?
Perhaps Obama’s denigration of the profit motive and his promotion of socialism improved our economic stability?
Maybe his massive money printing scheme to devalue the US currency increased trust in the United States economy among investors? Possibly his EPA over-reaches such as classifying “ephemeral streams” as “navigable waterways” in order to gain jurisdiction so as to hinder mining helped fuel the economic turn around?
Perhaps all of these wonderful policies worked together to achieve the lowest unemployment rate in half a century?
Really?
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
