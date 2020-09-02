To the editor,
Nobody walks alone, even in a pandemic.
The Peden Stadium parking lot won’t be packed for 2020 SE Ohio More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, Sept. 19. Like most events, it will be virtual.
Breast cancer. It’s real. Very real. And it hasn’t gone away because of COVID-19.
If anything, breast cancer is more a concern now than ever. Breast cancer is the top new cancer diagnosed annually in Ohio. This year, nearly 10,000 will receive a diagnosis. More than 1,700 Ohioans will lose their battle.
Our region is disproportionally impacted. In Ohio, cancer survival is generally lower in the poorest counties than the most affluent counties, lower in rural counties than in urban counties, and lower in Appalachian counties than in non-Appalachian counties.
COVID-19 isn’t helping. Many women delayed routine screenings as a pandemic precaution. As a result, the National Cancer Institute anticipates a spike of cancer diagnosis over the next 1-2 years. The organization forecasts 10,000 excess deaths from breast and colorectal cancers in the United States over the next decade.
Komen Columbus has made solving these issues as a core element of its mission, and we’re starting to see tangible and life-saving dividends in Southeast Ohio.
Your donations helped raise millions to provide local screening and diagnostic services. This includes our first community navigator to help those struggling with high poverty rates, low health literacy, and barriers to care. The navigator, Laura Grueser, helps families throughout southeast Ohio find access to care; this could include transportation, referrals, or even gas cards. She also developed a unique breast health education approach and built new relationships with local health systems to better serve our community.
Your donations helped us lobby state legislators to expand and improve access to the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project. Enrollment in southeast Ohio grew 59 percent and numbers served grew 64 percent in the first year. This means more life-saving screenings, referrals, and interventions.
Your donations have saved lives. Survival of breast cancer has improved 6.4 percent since 1996.
We are taking steps in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go. Together, we can walk (virtually and socially distanced) with breast cancer patients, survivors, and everyone impacted by this terrible disease. One step at a time, we can get rid of breast cancer for good. We hope you will join us in this journey Sept. 19. Visit komencolumbus.org to register and fundraise for our virtual event; or to make a donation.
Alyssa Petrella, Director of Development
Susan G. Komen: Columbus
