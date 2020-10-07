This forum is in support of delfin bautista — a person who embodies two spirits, both male and female—and the dedication, strength and joy they expressed through their many different actions as Director of the LGBT Center on the Athens OU campus. In the two years when I was a regular visitor to that center seeing friends, there was an indeterminate mixture of mostly Black and Latinx students — gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and trans. delfin who held that position for 6 years (2013-2019) was accepting of everyone who walked through the doors — even me, a white, straight, older woman.
There was a sense of comfort, often laughter and artistic expression, as well as serious discussions and the heart-to-heart counseling behind delfin’s closed office door. This director was summarily fired by the University in January 2019 without any written warning, specific reasoning or request for a plan for improvement. delfin has recently filed a lawsuit citing discrimination after their abrupt termination. Several days later, seemingly in response to a public flurry of support for bautista, the administration began to cite delfin’s use of University funds as the cause. (See article in Sept. 30 of the Athens NEWS).
Many community citizens and University employees may not understand that delfin was working with some of themost vulnerable of Ohio University’s students. Statistics from the Trevor Project about the frequency of LGBT young people attempting suicide, place them second only to American Indians, at a rate of 21 percent. Black adult transgender women are killed so often that the American Medical Association has declared it an epidemic. And the Human Rights Campaign finds that these same people have some of the highest rates of homelessness and unemployment in the country. delfin knew these statistics and was laser focused on keeping the students’ engaged and encouraged. The students needed support, kindness and laughter, and help finding ways to do self care in the face of rejection by families, home communities, fellow dorm residents, classmates and from professors. Among those seeking acceptance and safety at the Center were very often students with three intersecting societal oppressions: race, sexual identity, and for trans women, sexism.
Frankly, the bottom line was to keep them alive. And delfin chose, as much as possible, to reach further, to help them thrive, by providing this one place where they could be safe and cheered. That has never been noted in articles about delfin’s situation.
Often the students delfin was determined to serve were on their own financially and emotionally. Many of the itemized expenses the University cited as reasons for delfin’s dismissal were at restaurants, and were labeled as “ comfort meals” and “self care.” I’ll leave the lawyers to talk about the ins and outs of not having a clear budget and whether the other unnamed “seven administrators” who the Athens News article cited as spending more than delfin, were spending University money on at-risk-students. Administrators who work with marginalized students on campus, knew that it was acceptable to take students out for meals to foster networking, problem solving, to commiserate a loss, or celebrate a gain. Providing fun activities within University spaces was also central. There was surprise that delfin was fired for these reasons.
But maybe it was more. delfin, a Latinx person of Cuban and Salvadoran descent, was raised in a culture that elevates community and family; and while delfin was providing those at the center with that kind of family atmosphere where they could find succor and renewal, delfin also modeled that self-expression was welcome as students explored what made sense for them. Some members of the Ohio University community have faulted delfin for their physical presentation, which intentionally blends both a masculine and a feminine nature. The unspoken charge was that such a presentation was not “professional enough.” This kind of cultural policing and forced conformity is inherently oppressive of marginalized, vulnerable people who are seeking equal treatment and rights, and hoping for the kind of affirmation and acceptance that we all deserve.
The Commission responsible for adjudicating the HEED award for Diversity (Higher Education Excellence in Diversity) was told of the firing by the University, and more importantly, students passed on the word to one another. With delfin gone, the University has reimposed a more narrow culture of conformity, and for these marginalized students that sense of home they relied on is also gone.
Editor’s note: Amoriya is a retired School Psychologist, who has audited a large variety of OU Classes through the “Over 60 Program.”
