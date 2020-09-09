By Johnathan Maffay
It has become obvious over the last few months that our country has become so terribly divided that it is difficult for people to have an honest conversation about the state of our country, and indeed, the state of the world, without becoming angry or even hostile.
The old “love it or leave it” putdown is back in vogue. But how can we come together as a nation to solve our systemic problems if we cannot even talk about them? How about a new refrain instead: “My country right or wrong — when right to be kept right, when wrong to be put right.” And surely reasonable people can agree that we do have major problems that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.
For example, we know from polls that a majority of Americans support single-payer universal health care for all as they recognize that medical care is a human right, not a luxury. Our present system makes little sense as the middle/working class, the backbone of the economy, is left without healthcare when they lose their jobs as many have during this pandemic. Yet even having health insurance is no guarantee since the majority of bankruptcies in this country are due to medical expenses and a majority of those people had insurance. I find it heartbreaking to see bulletin board announcements of fundraisers for families unable to pay their medical bills. That doesn’t happen in other developed nations. Obviously our health care system urgently needs revamping to a single-payer health care for all system as disease knows no boundaries; we all face the same potential dangers to our health.
A majority of Americans also want to stop the endless wars that have weakened, not strengthened, our country and left millions of people around the world either destitute or dead. We need those trillions of tax dollars currently spent for war and destruction to be repurposed for production and the reconstruction of our infrastructure. What has happened with the pandemic is that while we’ve been trying to flatten the curve, we’ve in the meantime flattened the economy.
So maybe the time is ripe to grow a new style, green economy that is not at odds with nature. We’ve all heard the wonderful stories of the clear canals in Venice full of sea life and the air of major cities becoming cleaner and healthier. What has become apparent is that there exists an inverse relationship between the health of the economy and the health of mother nature. We need a new economic approach that allows both to be healthy simultaneously.
And speaking of our economy, it’s obviously good at creating wealth but just as obviously bad at distributing wealth. Wall Street and the one-percent crowd gets flooded with money while those of us on Main Street get only a trickle.
Every time we have an economic crisis, the rich get richer and everybody else gets more poor. We saw that happen under President Obama and his bank bailout in 2008 and we’re seeing it again with President Trump’s pandemic stimulus package that once again favors the economic elite. In essence our leaders allow the wealthiest people to privatize their profits while socializing their losses. In other words, if they win they keep the cash, if they lose the rest of us have to cough up the cash to cover their losses through the taxes we pay.
So if a majority of Americans agree on so many issues, why all the turmoil and divisiveness that we are witnessing today?
It seems to be a case of the old divide and conquer strategy; if we are feuding with each other, the economic elite can quietly siphon off more and more of the wealth for themselves. How did we become so distracted and allow this to happen? It starts with the main-stream media moguls in New York and LA who manipulate our minds by spinning the news to their own point of view. And while that is happening, Wall Street bankers manipulate our money through complicated, predatory banking practices that leave most Americans drowning in debt. By controlling both the message and the money, they control us.
If we want to put right our struggling country, we need to break up these concentrations of wealth and power. Elizabeth Warren is a big advocate of this approach through anti-trust laws that are already on the books. We just have to use them like our ancestors did in the past during similar periods in our history when the concentration of wealth became destabilizing.
It is time to prioritize the needs of Main Street over Wall Street. In other words, there is enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed. Let’s never forget that simple fact as it can serve to unite us in our quest for a country that benefits all of its people, not just the fortunate few.
Editor’s note: Maffay has a Ph.D from Ohio University’s School of Interdisciplinary Arts and works locally in the community mental health field as a psycho-therapist.
