Boys

Broc Love — Vinton County

Love finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs in the Vikings’ victory over Nelsonville-York in TVC action.

Flint Barger — Oak Hill

Barger threw three innings and struck out seven batters, while going 1-for-3 with two RBIs against Northwest.

Holden Blankenship — Jackson

Blankenship finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the Ironmen’s victory over Washington.

Jace McKenzie — Wellston

McKenzie finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Belpre in non-conference action.

Girls

Taylor Evans — Jackson

Evans went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Ironladies’ victory over Logan.

Taylor Houdasheldt — Vinton County

Houdasheldt finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Vikings’ loss to Athens in TVC action.

Jenna Johnston — Wellston

Johnston went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs in a victory over Meigs.

Kyla Simmonds — Oak Hill

Simmonds finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and four runs scored in the Oaks’ loss to Minford in SOC II action.

