Boys
Broc Love — Vinton County
Love finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs in the Vikings’ victory over Nelsonville-York in TVC action.
Flint Barger — Oak Hill
Barger threw three innings and struck out seven batters, while going 1-for-3 with two RBIs against Northwest.
Holden Blankenship — Jackson
Blankenship finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the Ironmen’s victory over Washington.
Jace McKenzie — Wellston
McKenzie finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Belpre in non-conference action.
Girls
Taylor Evans — Jackson
Evans went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the Ironladies’ victory over Logan.
Taylor Houdasheldt — Vinton County
Houdasheldt finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Vikings’ loss to Athens in TVC action.
Jenna Johnston — Wellston
Johnston went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs in a victory over Meigs.
Kyla Simmonds — Oak Hill
Simmonds finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and four runs scored in the Oaks’ loss to Minford in SOC II action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.