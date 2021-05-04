Boys

Kaeden Fulton — Jackson

Fulton won the 200 and was a pat of the 4x200 first place team. Additionally took third in the 100 and 4x100 in the Vinton County Invitational.

Aidan Hall — Oak Hill

Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Oaks’ loss to Waverly in SOC II action.

Chase Ingalls — Wellston

Ingalls went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Nelsonville-York.

River Hayes — Vinton County

Hayes earned the win on the mound in 4 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits in the Vikings’ win over Alexander.

Girls

Maddie Baxter — Jackson

Baxter hit the walk-off home run and collected four RBIs in the Ironladies’ victory over Chillicothe.

Ivy Gentry — Oak Hill

Gentry took second place in the 100 and third in the 200 during the South Webster Inviational.

Tristen Kirby — Vinton County

Kirby won the 300 hurdles, finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump and 4x400 in the Vinton County Invitational.

Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston

Ousley finished 4-for-6 with a double, four runs and five RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Miami Trace.

