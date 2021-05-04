Boys
Kaeden Fulton — Jackson
Fulton won the 200 and was a pat of the 4x200 first place team. Additionally took third in the 100 and 4x100 in the Vinton County Invitational.
Aidan Hall — Oak Hill
Hall finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Oaks’ loss to Waverly in SOC II action.
Chase Ingalls — Wellston
Ingalls went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Nelsonville-York.
River Hayes — Vinton County
Hayes earned the win on the mound in 4 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits in the Vikings’ win over Alexander.
Girls
Maddie Baxter — Jackson
Baxter hit the walk-off home run and collected four RBIs in the Ironladies’ victory over Chillicothe.
Ivy Gentry — Oak Hill
Gentry took second place in the 100 and third in the 200 during the South Webster Inviational.
Tristen Kirby — Vinton County
Kirby won the 300 hurdles, finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump and 4x400 in the Vinton County Invitational.
Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston
Ousley finished 4-for-6 with a double, four runs and five RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Miami Trace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.