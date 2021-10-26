Boys

Jacob Winters — Jackson

Scored three rushing touchdowns in the Ironmen’s FAC championship win over Chillicothe.

Zayne Karr — Vinton County

Finished with 174 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ victory over Wellston.

Isaac Molihan — Wellston

Scored both touchdowns for Wellston in its loss to Vinton County in TVC action.

Walker Fowble — Oak Hill

Qualified for the Division II regional cross country meet with a finish time of 17:46.84.

Girls

Sydney Fain — Jackson

Scored two goals in the Ironlades’ victory over Gallia Academy in a Division II sectional semifinal.

Baylee Howell — Oak Hill

Finished with over 10 assists in the Oaks’ Division III sectional final loss to Piketon.

Sadie Henry — Wellston

Finished with 28 digs, 20 kills and four aces in the Golden Rockets’ five-set victory over Crooksville.

Cameron Zinn — Vinton County

Earned her 1,000th career dig in the Vikings’ sectional final victory over Athens.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments