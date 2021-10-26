Boys
Jacob Winters — Jackson
Scored three rushing touchdowns in the Ironmen’s FAC championship win over Chillicothe.
Zayne Karr — Vinton County
Finished with 174 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ victory over Wellston.
Isaac Molihan — Wellston
Scored both touchdowns for Wellston in its loss to Vinton County in TVC action.
Walker Fowble — Oak Hill
Qualified for the Division II regional cross country meet with a finish time of 17:46.84.
Girls
Sydney Fain — Jackson
Scored two goals in the Ironlades’ victory over Gallia Academy in a Division II sectional semifinal.
Baylee Howell — Oak Hill
Finished with over 10 assists in the Oaks’ Division III sectional final loss to Piketon.
Sadie Henry — Wellston
Finished with 28 digs, 20 kills and four aces in the Golden Rockets’ five-set victory over Crooksville.
Cameron Zinn — Vinton County
Earned her 1,000th career dig in the Vikings’ sectional final victory over Athens.
