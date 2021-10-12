Boys

Kameron Maple — Oak Hill

Won a Division II district championship on the golf course with a round of 74, punching his ticket to state.

Jacob Winters — Jackson

Threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns in the Ironmen’s victory over Washington.

Zach Wilbur — Wellston

Caught two touchdown passes in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Athens in TVC action.

Zayne Karr — Vinton County

Ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and threw a touchdown pass in the Vikings’ victory over River Valley.

Girls

Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill

Compiled 13 digs, eight kills and three aces in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg.

Cameron Zinn — Vinton County

Finished with 18 assists, 14 kills, 12 digs and five aces in the Vikings’ victory over Meigs.

Sydney Hughes — Jackson

Finished with 15 digs, 14 assists and 10 kills in the Ironladies’ five-set loss to Southern.

Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston

Helped guide the Golden Rockets to a victory over South Gallia, marking their most wins in a season since 2018.

