Boys
Kameron Maple — Oak Hill
Won a Division II district championship on the golf course with a round of 74, punching his ticket to state.
Jacob Winters — Jackson
Threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns in the Ironmen’s victory over Washington.
Zach Wilbur — Wellston
Caught two touchdown passes in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Athens in TVC action.
Zayne Karr — Vinton County
Ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and threw a touchdown pass in the Vikings’ victory over River Valley.
Girls
Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill
Compiled 13 digs, eight kills and three aces in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg.
Cameron Zinn — Vinton County
Finished with 18 assists, 14 kills, 12 digs and five aces in the Vikings’ victory over Meigs.
Sydney Hughes — Jackson
Finished with 15 digs, 14 assists and 10 kills in the Ironladies’ five-set loss to Southern.
Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston
Helped guide the Golden Rockets to a victory over South Gallia, marking their most wins in a season since 2018.
