Boys

River Hayes — Vinton County

Came up with the game-winning interception in the Vikings’ victory over Unioto.

Jacob Winters — Jackson

Scored four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in the Ironmen’s victory over Logan.

Braylon Howell — Oak Hill

Caught a touchdown pass in the Oaks’ loss to Wellston.

Jeremiah Frisby — Wellston

Finished with 213 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Oak Hill.

Girls

Baylee Howell — Oak Hill

Finished with 10 assists in the Oaks’ loss to Wellston.

Kamryn Karr — Wellston

Served eight aces in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Oak Hill.

Kaydee Brown — Jackson

Collected 15 digs, five assists and a pair of aces in the Ironladies’ victory over Eastern.

Cameron Zinn — Vinton County

Finished with more than 10 assists in the Vikings’ straight-set victory over Warren.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments