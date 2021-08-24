Boys
River Hayes — Vinton County
Came up with the game-winning interception in the Vikings’ victory over Unioto.
Jacob Winters — Jackson
Scored four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in the Ironmen’s victory over Logan.
Braylon Howell — Oak Hill
Caught a touchdown pass in the Oaks’ loss to Wellston.
Jeremiah Frisby — Wellston
Finished with 213 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Oak Hill.
Girls
Baylee Howell — Oak Hill
Finished with 10 assists in the Oaks’ loss to Wellston.
Kamryn Karr — Wellston
Served eight aces in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Oak Hill.
Kaydee Brown — Jackson
Collected 15 digs, five assists and a pair of aces in the Ironladies’ victory over Eastern.
Cameron Zinn — Vinton County
Finished with more than 10 assists in the Vikings’ straight-set victory over Warren.
