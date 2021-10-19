Boys
Kameron Maple — Oak Hill
Shot a two-day round of 180, finishing 53rd at the Division II state golf meet.
Tristan Prater — Jackson
Finished with eight catches for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Ironmen’s victory over Miami Trace.
Evan Brown — Wellston
Finished with two rushing touchdowns in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Meigs in TVC action.
Broc Moore — Vinton County
Scored a rushing touchdown in the Vikings’ TVC loss to Nelsonville-York on Friday.
Girls
Kaydee Brown — Jackson
Registered her 1,000th career dig in the Ironladies’ loss to River Valley in a Division II sectional quarterfinal.
Sadie Henry — Wellston
Finished with 11 digs, six kills and three aces in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Nelsonville-York in TVC action.
Cameron Zinn — Vinton County
Complied 27 assists, including her 2,500th for her career alongside 16 kills and 13 digs in the Vikings’ victory over Athens.
Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill
Finished with eight digs and six kill in the Oaks’ straight-set loss to Northwest in SOC II action.
