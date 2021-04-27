Boys

Zach Wilbur — Wellston

Wilbur threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Golden Rockets’ victory over South Gallia.

Boston Kuhn — Jackson

Kuhn earned the victory for Jackson throwing 5 1/3 innings and striking out 11 batters in a win over Washington.

River Hayes — Vinton County

Hayes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Vikings’ loss to River Valley in TVC action.

Flint Barger — Oak Hill

Barger went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg in SOC II action.

Girls

Olivia Kennedy — Jackson

Kennedy won the 400 and was a part of the first-place 4x400 team at the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational.

Kailey Adkins — Oak Hill

Adkins hit a solo home run and scored two runs in the Oaks’ SOC II loss to Valley.

Kenna Kilgour — Wellston

Kilgour went 5-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Alexander.

Abby Faught — Vinton County

Faught threw a complete game with eight strikeouts in the Vikings’ TVC victory over Meigs.

