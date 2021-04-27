Boys
Zach Wilbur — Wellston
Wilbur threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Golden Rockets’ victory over South Gallia.
Boston Kuhn — Jackson
Kuhn earned the victory for Jackson throwing 5 1/3 innings and striking out 11 batters in a win over Washington.
River Hayes — Vinton County
Hayes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Vikings’ loss to River Valley in TVC action.
Flint Barger — Oak Hill
Barger went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg in SOC II action.
Girls
Olivia Kennedy — Jackson
Kennedy won the 400 and was a part of the first-place 4x400 team at the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational.
Kailey Adkins — Oak Hill
Adkins hit a solo home run and scored two runs in the Oaks’ SOC II loss to Valley.
Kenna Kilgour — Wellston
Kilgour went 5-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Alexander.
Abby Faught — Vinton County
Faught threw a complete game with eight strikeouts in the Vikings’ TVC victory over Meigs.
