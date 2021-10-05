Boys

Cade Wolford — Jackson

Ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Ironmen’s FAC victory over McClain.

Zayne Karr — Vinton County

Ran for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ loss to Warren in non-conference action.

Isaac Molihan — Wellston

Threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Nelsonville-York.

Nate Clutters — Oak Hill

Finished as the team’s leading rusher in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg in SOC II action.

Girls

Sadie Henry — Wellston

Finished with a team-high seven kills in the Golden Rockets’ loss in TVC action to Vinton County.

Cameron Zinn — Vinton County

Had 18 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills in the Vikings’ TVC victory over Alexander.

Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill

Finished with 18 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and four aces in the Oaks’ victory over River Valley.

Abby Seimetz — Jackson

Scored a goal in victories over Miami Trace and McClain in FAC action.

