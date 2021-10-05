Boys
Cade Wolford — Jackson
Ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Ironmen’s FAC victory over McClain.
Zayne Karr — Vinton County
Ran for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ loss to Warren in non-conference action.
Isaac Molihan — Wellston
Threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Nelsonville-York.
Nate Clutters — Oak Hill
Finished as the team’s leading rusher in the Oaks’ loss to Wheelersburg in SOC II action.
Girls
Sadie Henry — Wellston
Finished with a team-high seven kills in the Golden Rockets’ loss in TVC action to Vinton County.
Cameron Zinn — Vinton County
Had 18 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills in the Vikings’ TVC victory over Alexander.
Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill
Finished with 18 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and four aces in the Oaks’ victory over River Valley.
Abby Seimetz — Jackson
Scored a goal in victories over Miami Trace and McClain in FAC action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.