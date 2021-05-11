Boys
Zach Wilbur — Wellston
Wilbur finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Trimble in non-conference action.
Aidan Hall — Oak Hill
Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Oaks’ victory over West in SOC II action.
Ty Broermann — Jackson
Broermann hit the go-ahead two-run single in the Ironmen’s victory over McClain to win a share of the FAC championship.
Zach Bartoe — Vinton County
Bartoe threw 10 2/3 innings and struck out 15 batters against River Valley, and collected a triple and two RBIs in a win over Athens.
Girls
Abby Faught — Vinton County
Faught tossed a complete game and struck out eight batters, while collecting three RBIs in the victory over Athens.
Kailey Adkins — Oak Hill
Adkins hit a three-run home run in the Oaks’ loss to Vinton County in non-conference action.
Sadie Henry — Wellston
Henry finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Trimble.
Olivia Kennedy — Jackson
Kennedy broke the school’s 400 record at the Circleville Invitational with a time of 58.87.
