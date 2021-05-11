Boys

Zach Wilbur — Wellston

Wilbur finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Trimble in non-conference action.

Aidan Hall — Oak Hill

Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Oaks’ victory over West in SOC II action.

Ty Broermann — Jackson

Broermann hit the go-ahead two-run single in the Ironmen’s victory over McClain to win a share of the FAC championship.

Zach Bartoe — Vinton County

Bartoe threw 10 2/3 innings and struck out 15 batters against River Valley, and collected a triple and two RBIs in a win over Athens.

Girls

Abby Faught — Vinton County

Faught tossed a complete game and struck out eight batters, while collecting three RBIs in the victory over Athens.

Kailey Adkins — Oak Hill

Adkins hit a three-run home run in the Oaks’ loss to Vinton County in non-conference action.

Sadie Henry — Wellston

Henry finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Trimble.

Olivia Kennedy — Jackson

Kennedy broke the school’s 400 record at the Circleville Invitational with a time of 58.87.

