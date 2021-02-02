Boys

Landon Hines - Oak Hill

Hines scored 11 points in the Oaks' loss to Waverly in SOC II action. 

Evan Spires - Jackson

Spires finished with 13 points in the Ironmen's non-conference loss to Wheelersburg. 

Cyan Ervin - Wellston

Ervin scored 28 points in the Golden Rockets' victory over Alexander in TVC action. 

Lance Montgomery - Vinton County

Montgomery finished with 19 points and four rebounds in the Vikings' loss to Logan in non-conference action. 

Girls

Lacie Williams - Vinton County

Williams finished with a game-high 16 points in the Vikings' victory over River Valley in TVC action. 

Lauren Cheatem - Wellston 

Cheatem scored 11 points in the Golden Rockets' loss to Vinton County in TVC action. 

Chloe Chambers - Oak Hill

Chambers finished with a game-high 15 points in the Oaks' victory over Valley in SOC II action. 

Kenzie Davis - Jackson 

Davis finished with 11 points and six rebounds in the Ironladies' victory over Washington. 

