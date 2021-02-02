Boys
Landon Hines - Oak Hill
Hines scored 11 points in the Oaks' loss to Waverly in SOC II action.
Evan Spires - Jackson
Spires finished with 13 points in the Ironmen's non-conference loss to Wheelersburg.
Cyan Ervin - Wellston
Ervin scored 28 points in the Golden Rockets' victory over Alexander in TVC action.
Lance Montgomery - Vinton County
Montgomery finished with 19 points and four rebounds in the Vikings' loss to Logan in non-conference action.
Girls
Lacie Williams - Vinton County
Williams finished with a game-high 16 points in the Vikings' victory over River Valley in TVC action.
Lauren Cheatem - Wellston
Cheatem scored 11 points in the Golden Rockets' loss to Vinton County in TVC action.
Chloe Chambers - Oak Hill
Chambers finished with a game-high 15 points in the Oaks' victory over Valley in SOC II action.
Kenzie Davis - Jackson
Davis finished with 11 points and six rebounds in the Ironladies' victory over Washington.
