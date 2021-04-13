Boys
Aidan Hall - Oak Hill
Hall finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the Oaks' victory over South Webster in SOC II action.
Zack Radabaugh - Vinton County
Radabaugh finished 1-for-2 with an RBI in the Vikings' loss to Logan in non-conference action.
Drew Bragg - Jackson
Bragg went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs in the Ironmen's victory over McClain in FAC action.
Chase Ingalls - Wellston
Ingalls finished with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in the Golden Rockets' victory over Alexander.
Girls
Kamryn Karr - Wellston
Karr tossed a complete game in the victory over Smithville and hit a home run in the loss to Lincoln during the Symmes Valley classic.
Breanna Sexton - Vinton County
Sexton finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Vikings' loss to Logan.
Kailey Adkins - Oak Hill
Adkins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Oaks' loss to Waverly in SOC II action.
Maddie Baxter - Jackson
Baxter finished with a hit and two RBIs in the Ironladies' loss to Miami Trace in FAC action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.