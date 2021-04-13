Boys 

Aidan Hall - Oak Hill

Hall finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the Oaks' victory over South Webster in SOC II action. 

Zack Radabaugh - Vinton County

Radabaugh finished 1-for-2 with an RBI in the Vikings' loss to Logan in non-conference action. 

Drew Bragg - Jackson

Bragg went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs in the Ironmen's victory over McClain in FAC action. 

Chase Ingalls - Wellston

Ingalls finished with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in the Golden Rockets' victory over Alexander. 

Girls

Kamryn Karr - Wellston

Karr tossed a complete game in the victory over Smithville and hit a home run in the loss to Lincoln during the Symmes Valley classic. 

Breanna Sexton - Vinton County 

Sexton finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Vikings' loss to Logan. 

Kailey Adkins - Oak Hill

Adkins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Oaks' loss to Waverly in SOC II action. 

Maddie Baxter - Jackson

Baxter finished with a hit and two RBIs in the Ironladies' loss to Miami Trace in FAC action. 

