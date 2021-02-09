Boys
Landon Hines
Oak Hill
Hines finished with nine points and three rebounds in the Oaks’ loss to South Webster in SOC II action.
Drew Bragg
Jackson
Bragg finished with 16 points and six rebounds in the Ironmen’s FAC victory over Chillicothe.
Braylon Damron
Vinton County
Damron was the leading scorer for the Vikings on the season as they remain in the hunt for a TVC championship.
Cyan Ervin
Wellston
Ervin finished with 10 points and three steals in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Federal Hocking.
Girls
Morgan Bentley
Vinton County
Bentley finished with 25 points (20 in the second half) alongside eight rebounds in the Vikings’ victory over Alexander.
Baylee Howell
Oak Hill
Howell buried eight 3’s and dropped a career-high 30 points in the Oaks’ SOC II victory over Eastern.
Mattie Walburn
Jackson
Walburn finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Ironladies’ victory over Nelsonville-York.
Lauren Cheatem
Wellston
Cheatem was the leading scorer in the Golden Rockets’ loss to River Valley in TVC action.
