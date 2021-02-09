Boys

Landon Hines

Oak Hill

Hines finished with nine points and three rebounds in the Oaks’ loss to South Webster in SOC II action.

Drew Bragg

Jackson

Bragg finished with 16 points and six rebounds in the Ironmen’s FAC victory over Chillicothe.

Braylon Damron

Vinton County

Damron was the leading scorer for the Vikings on the season as they remain in the hunt for a TVC championship.

Cyan Ervin

Wellston

Ervin finished with 10 points and three steals in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Federal Hocking.

Girls

Morgan Bentley

Vinton County

Bentley finished with 25 points (20 in the second half) alongside eight rebounds in the Vikings’ victory over Alexander.

Baylee Howell

Oak Hill

Howell buried eight 3’s and dropped a career-high 30 points in the Oaks’ SOC II victory over Eastern.

Mattie Walburn

Jackson

Walburn finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Ironladies’ victory over Nelsonville-York.

Lauren Cheatem

Wellston

Cheatem was the leading scorer in the Golden Rockets’ loss to River Valley in TVC action.

