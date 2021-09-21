Boys

Gabe Raschke — Vinton County

Tied a school record with five touchdowns in the Vikings’ victory over Athens in TVC action.

Ashton Swain — Jackson

Finished with three assists in the Ironmen’s victory over McClain in FAC action.

Aidan Hall — Oak Hill

Leading rusher for the Oaks in their loss to Nelsonville-York in non-conference action.

Jeremiah Frisby — Wellston

Led the Golden Rockets to a victory over Alexander, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Girls

Sydney Smith — Vinton County

Collected her 1,000th career kill in the Vikings’ straight-set victory over Wellston in TVC action

Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill

Finished with 15 kills and eight digs in the Oaks’ loss to West in SOC II action.

Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston

Currently ranks second on the team in aces and assists for the Golden Rockets.

Allie Bradbury — Jackson

Finished with 16 digs and 15 assists in the Ironladies’ five-set loss to McClain in FAC action.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments