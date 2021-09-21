Boys
Gabe Raschke — Vinton County
Tied a school record with five touchdowns in the Vikings’ victory over Athens in TVC action.
Ashton Swain — Jackson
Finished with three assists in the Ironmen’s victory over McClain in FAC action.
Aidan Hall — Oak Hill
Leading rusher for the Oaks in their loss to Nelsonville-York in non-conference action.
Jeremiah Frisby — Wellston
Led the Golden Rockets to a victory over Alexander, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Girls
Sydney Smith — Vinton County
Collected her 1,000th career kill in the Vikings’ straight-set victory over Wellston in TVC action
Chloe Chambers — Oak Hill
Finished with 15 kills and eight digs in the Oaks’ loss to West in SOC II action.
Nevaeh Ousley — Wellston
Currently ranks second on the team in aces and assists for the Golden Rockets.
Allie Bradbury — Jackson
Finished with 16 digs and 15 assists in the Ironladies’ five-set loss to McClain in FAC action.
