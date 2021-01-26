Boys

Cyan Ervin - Wellston

Ervin finished with 27 points and six rebounds in the Golden Rockets' victory over Nelsonville-York in TVC action. 

Aidan Hall - Oak Hill 

Hall scored 18 points in the Oaks' loss in non-conference action to Notre Dame. 

Braylon Damron - Vinton County 

Damron finished with 19 points in the Vikings' TVC victory over Nelsonville-York on Friday. 

Boston Kuhn - Jackson

Kuhn finished with 15 points in the Ironmen's FAC action to Hillsboro on Friday. 

Girls

Daycee Clemons - Wellston

Clemons finished with 26 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Golden Rockets' victory over Southern.  

Chloe Chambers - Oak Hill 

Chambers collected 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Oaks' SOC II loss to Waverly on Thursday. 

T.J. Carpenter - Jackson

Carpenter finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Ironladies' victory over South Point. 

Tegan Bartoe - Vinton County

Bartoe scored 15 points in the Vikings' TVC victory over Nelsonville-York on Thursday. 

