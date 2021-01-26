Boys
Cyan Ervin - Wellston
Ervin finished with 27 points and six rebounds in the Golden Rockets' victory over Nelsonville-York in TVC action.
Aidan Hall - Oak Hill
Hall scored 18 points in the Oaks' loss in non-conference action to Notre Dame.
Braylon Damron - Vinton County
Damron finished with 19 points in the Vikings' TVC victory over Nelsonville-York on Friday.
Boston Kuhn - Jackson
Kuhn finished with 15 points in the Ironmen's FAC action to Hillsboro on Friday.
Girls
Daycee Clemons - Wellston
Clemons finished with 26 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Golden Rockets' victory over Southern.
Chloe Chambers - Oak Hill
Chambers collected 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Oaks' SOC II loss to Waverly on Thursday.
T.J. Carpenter - Jackson
Carpenter finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Ironladies' victory over South Point.
Tegan Bartoe - Vinton County
Bartoe scored 15 points in the Vikings' TVC victory over Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
