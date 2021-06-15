CHAUNCEY — Funding to support the installation of a message board connected to a Baileys Trail System trailhead is being provided by a grant from the Dale Hileman Fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Village of Chauncey was selected by the group to use the funds in order to bolster economic progress in the area.
The message board will be used to feature listings for businesses, lodging, emergency contacts, park rules, and event flyers in order to bring attention to local businesses and goings-on. Baileys Trail System, once finished, will be an 88-mile trail system that winds through Wayne National Forest and will be accessible mountain bikers, trail runners, and hikers of all skill levels.
According to the Baileys Trail System’s website, the origins of the system date back to 1993 when a group of recreational stakeholders came up with the idea for a 16 mile biking trail in the national forrest. However, the project never really got off the ground until 2016 and didn’t come to full fruition until May 2019 when Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) council of governments was created to take care of the trail system and other outdoor recreational spots in the region.
If completed, the trail would be the longest contiguous trail system east of the Mississippi River and could bring potential economic gains to the county through ecotourism dollars. Athens NEWS reported back in April that Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives were considering financing $2 million towards the trail system with local Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) excited to see funds being put toward the project. Individual and business donations are accepted as well on the trail’s website with benefits including advertising on the website and trailheads depending on the amount donated.
The fund was created in memory of its namesake Dale Hileman who passed in early 2015. He spent his life dedicated to serving eastern Ohio and the fund follows in that spirit by promoting economic development and growth in the area. It serves organizations across the 16 counties in the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance, which are Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas, and Washington.
