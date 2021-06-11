From the Thursday, June 7, 1894 edition of The Athens Messenger.
- Eight young adults graduated from Athens High School with two young men and six young women matriculating .The graduation ceremony was held at city hall due to the small crowd size.
-Then Sheriff Riley published a letter to the paper explaining that he was simply following orders of Gov. McKinley for sending in the Ohio National Guard to break up a miners strike in Glouster. The story continues to back Sheriff Riley, saying he only performed his “sworn duty”.
- The Republican convention for Ohio’s 11th District took place Monday, June 4, 1894. The streets were teaming with spectators and hours before the meeting took place, interested parties came to watch both the Athens Military Band and the Cornet band of McArthur.
From the Sunday, June 8, 1930 edition of The Athens Messenger.
- Margaret and Henry Fredricks, a sibling pair, were injured after their car was struck by a train at the Moxhala Crossing on June 7, 1930. Both had serious injuries and the car was destroyed. Henry’s son Jimmie was ejected from the car and landed in the weeds unharmed.
- More than 100 students are set to graduate from Athens High School with diplomas being presented by the President of the thens Board of Education George Whipple.
- At the monthly meeting of the Future Farmers of America, numbers from the pest hunt, which began in May, were announced. Totals included 101 rats, 25 groundhogs, 280 mice, ten crows, ten ground moles, and 80 sparrows.
From a Thursday, June 9, 1960 edition of The Athens Messenger
- The Syracuse Daily Vacation Bible School opens in Pomeroy, with 110 children enrolling and Pearl McBride serving as dean.
- Barney Andrews, the city pool manager for Nelsonville, reports to the city’s recreation commission that the pool has grossed 400 dollars more than the previous year.
- An open forum panel of psychiatrists and members of hospital libraries discussed the possibility of mental patients being given access to libraries during the Division of Mental Hygiene’s Activities Therapy Institute being held at Athens State Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.