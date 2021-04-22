The difference a year can make is astonishing, especially in the case of the year 2020. The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD), like most groups, found that change was unavoidable in light of the onslaught brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those living with developmental disabilities are at an increased risk of illness and death from COVID-19 likely due to the fact that preexisting conditions happen more often in this group.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, adults living with disabilities in the United States have an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Those factors are also considered comorbidities for the virus, meaning that their presence can exacerbate the impact the virus has on the patient.
ACBDD serves nearly 700 individuals in Athens County living with developmental disabilities through programs such as Beacons School, PersonnelPlus, Service & Support Administration, Early Intervention, and Integrate Athens. Outside agencies and providers give further assistance to help individuals with the ability to live and work as unencumbered as possible.
"For us as an agency, this past year has been all about shifting everyone's focus to protecting those we serve," Kevin Davis, the ACBDD's Superintendent said. "While this has been a challenging year for our workforce and for the people we serve, the resilience, the flexibility, and the collaboration we have seen is something to be celebrated."
In mid-March 2020, the board deviated from the norm and had most work done remotely in order to keep employees and those receiving services as safe as possible. All programs and services were able to continue even with the change.
Day habilitation programs were closed not long after the offices did. ACBDD case manager Mark Shrivers elaborated on what steps were taken next.
"We had to figure out how to get those people the support they needed in a very short time," Shrivers said.
Staff began collecting and giving out Personal Protective Equipment to those working in direct contact with individuals who needed service as well as some of their own staff.
The Beacon School did unfortunately have to temporarily close due to the pandemic but ACBDD backed a brand new meal delivery program that took place through July 2, 2020. Students and their siblings were delivered breakfast and lunch each day.
The program took a break until the start of instruction in August when it began again. In total for 2020, 13,000 meals were sent to homes. Erica Williams, who has a son who attends the school commented that it was a "really nice action on Beacon School's part."
While it isn't out of character for some agency case managers to drop off emergency food boxes to families, the pandemic increased the need for the service. Last year, about 523 food boxes were given to those households in need.
Beacon School went through their own changes as well, implementing the first distance learning program in their history. Once fall came around, a mix of remote learning and limited in-person instruction was available. It was a priority to ensure that therapies and educational services were provided in person to students even if they had to be somewhat limited, confirmed Davis.
As the danger of the virus began to subside, students were able to come back to the school where they are now attending four days a week with Wednesdays reserved for remote learning and deep cleaning.
This past holiday season was a challenging one for us all but ACBDD was able to lift some of that burden from the shoulders of those they serve by providing a small turkey or ham to each Beacon School family.
With unemployment numbers peaking to Great depression era levels, ACBDD job developers with PersonnelPlus stayed busy placing 13 employees during the pandemic.
In December the vaccine was introduced and provided a sign of light at the end of the tunnel. When Phase 1A parameters were announced, including those living and working in congregate settings, ACBDD staff members were quick to reach out to those under their care who were eligible. By the end of the month, 112 individuals and providers had gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beacon School got in on the fun and hosted their own vaccination clinic to specifically serve qualifying adults with developmental disabilities. That clinic became the first time many people were able to see their friends and acquaintances in nearly a year. Davis described the event as feeling like a reunion.
"It was a remarkable day and a remarkable feeling. we were so happy to be involved and help host clinic," he said.
Dara Walburn, a local advocate, attended the clinic and said after that she is "looking forward to more freedom, less restrictions, and less face masks."
As things all around us appear to be getting normal, the same is taking place at ACBDD. The agency is transitioning back to regular operations with most of the staff working in buildings masked up and socially distanced. Davis predicts that operations will be fairly close to normal by the end of the summer in August depending on how the pandemic continues.
"If we can remain flexible, and remain committed to serving people with disabilities in an open and transparent way, we'll get through this pandemic or anything else that may come our way."
Alex Hulvalchick is the Editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
