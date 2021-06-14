The Athens County Port Authority will have its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 16 at 1 p.m. via Zoom and in person. Interested participants who wish to join the meeting should email Kate Perani at kate@athenscountyohedc.com for the Zoom link or location.
