ATHENS — The Line Five morning route of the Athens Public Transit system is being restored effective immediately.

A full schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.

If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.

For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.

