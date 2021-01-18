Crabtree-Stevens engagement

Amanda Lee Crabtree, of Oak Hill, and Shannon Stevens, of New Boston, have announced their engagement and plans to marry on Feb. 13, 2021 at Fire Church in Wellston.
Amanda is the daughter of Ora and Betsy Crabtree of Oak Hill. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1997 and received her bachelor degree in social work from University of Rio Grande in 2001 followed by her masters in social work from Campbellsville University in 2017. Amanda is currently employed at The Counseling Center in Portsmouth.
Shannon is the son of the George Stevens and Penny Coburn who have both passed. He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 1999 and received his associates in business from Daymar College in 2012. He is currently employed by the Village of New Boston.
