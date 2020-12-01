By Sydney Dawes
Athens NEWS Editor
City leadership recently proposed cemeteries changes and water and sewage fee increases. Leaders also recieved updates about the state of the county’s tourism efforts.
Athens City Council met last week via Zoom to discuss multiple committee items.
During the city’s Finance and Personnel committee segment, Boone Troyer, director of Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau, addressed Council about a contract renewal between the City of Athens and Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The annual contract reestablishes an agreement that roughly half of the city’s tourism fund goes to the visitor’s bureau, Councilman Sam Crowl noted, and he recommended the renewal of the contract without changes.
Troyer has served as the bureau’s interim director for two months, and he told Council during its Nov. 23 meeting that he recently accepted the full-time position of director.
He noted that the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2021 will look into ways to strengthen regional tourism and to encourage outdoor recreation, with a focus on health and wellness in outdoor spaces.
“Of course we want folks to wear their masks, wash their hands, socially distance,” he said. “Our goals moving into 2021 are to plan for being able to do safe events, but to do so in a safe way.” He pointed to the county’s Winding 9 motorcycle program as an example of outdoor recreation.
Also during the Finance and Personnel committee segment, Council also discussed transferring funds from the city’s general fund into the cemetery fund in order to offset costs. Councilman Crowl said during the meeting that revenue from the cemetery fund is not matching the cost of maintaining the cemeteries in the city, and a proposed $60,000 could be transferred from the general fund to the cemetery fund.
In addition, the city could begin selling plots in its cemeteries in order to generate revenue.
During the City and Safety Committee segment, Councilwoman Sarah Grace proposed increases in water and sewage rates for city residents next year. Grace said sewage rates could increase by 4 percent, and water rates could increase by 3 percent. The stormwater rate, as proposed, would increase from $2 to $4 for residential customers, and from $4 to $6 for commercial and industrial customers.
Costs for delinquent letters for residents who have not paid their water bills would increase from $15 to $25.
Councilwoman Beth Clodfelter voiced concern over this increase, as it would create more costs for those who may already be struggling to pay their bills, especially amid the pandemic.
“So many people are struggling economically right now,” she said.
Grace noted the city is not currently shutting off water for Athens residents.
