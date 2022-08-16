Aches and pains in our joints are not fun to live with and in some cases near impossible to live with.
Dr. Brian Cohen, board certified Orthopedic Surgeon offers a robotic, low-invasive, approach to bringing his patients back to the activities they once loved.
Bruce Eades, 64-year-old, retired AEP technician from Jackson waited on Cohen to be back in the area to proceed with his procedure. Eades had once enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, scuba diving, and traveling with his wife. All those things came to halt when Eades started experiencing double knee pain.
“My hobbies dwindled. I really couldn’t do them anymore,” Eades said. After a double knee replacement performed by Dr. Cohen, “all pain has been eliminated.”
Since Eades’ surgery, four months ago, he and his wife traveled to St. Maarten where they hiked and climbed up 1,064 steps. Bruce and his brother hiked 1.5 miles through rapids at Shafer’s Fork River. To say Eades is back to doing the things he loved would be an understatement.
“I want to be better than I was before, and I think I’m headed that way,” Eades said.
Cohen said the clinic is ready to get folks back to being pain free life. Join Cohen and crew Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at the Christopher Inn and Conference Center in Chillicothe for a free seminar.
Get all the latest information on robotic assisted surgery, ask questions and schedule an appointment. Everyone attending will receive a special gift. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
