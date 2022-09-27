Barbwire: An Assemblage of Multitudinous and Important Topics

Barb Lumley

At my age when you look out the bathroom window early in the morning and observe numerous buzzards poised on the fence posts in your pasture and gazing at your house, you tend to become just a little nervous and hope it is not a bad omen!

