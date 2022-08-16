Barbwire: Bringing attention to a few facts of life

A fact of life is something that must be accepted as true and unchanging even if it is unpleasant. It seems to me that we have some high and mighty people in some lofty positions in our country who are ignoring some of the “facts of life”. Perhaps they should be reminded.
It is a fact of life---we are all going to die. We do not know where or when and the majority of us do not want to know. We would just like to live peaceful and happy lives until it happens.
It is a fact or life---you can have trillions of dollars, fancy homes, big cars, investments, etc. or nothing. It doesn’t matter. You won’t be taking any of those things with you wherever you go! Some people may try to hide money or valuable items in the casket they chose ahead of time. Rest assured someone will find and remove the money and valuable items before the lid is closed for the last time!
It is a fact of life---you will either have family and friends who mourn you and miss you, or they will be glad you are gone. The majority of people, regardless if they know you or don’t know you, won’t care.
Those “important people” who attended all your fancy parties will be looking for another high and mighty person to attach themselves to before you are in the ground! You can no longer provide “power” to do special favors for them. The only thing they will miss is the free food, booze and entertainment you provided and deals you might have been able to arrange for the benefit of them and their family members.
It is a fact of life---you will be respected and remembered or disrespected and forgotten, according to the way you lived your life and represented the people. You will probably lie in state in a beautiful church or special place filled with beautiful flowers. People of importance will speak and tell those attending the funeral what a wonderful person you were and about the great things you accomplished. The majority of people in attendance will know the truth.
It is a fact of life---you have either been an honest person or a dishonest one. You have followed the rules and laws of our country or you have not. You truly care about this country and the welfare of all the people who live here or you do not. You will have both friends and enemies who will know the kind of person you truly are, however the majority of people in our country will never know the truth.
It is a fact of life---you were elected or placed in a position to try to do what is best for our country and all the people in it. At times you have accomplished great things and made the right decisions. At other times you have failed at things you attempted and made decisions that you now may regret.
You will find comfort in the knowledge that you have tried to do the best you could if that is what you did. If you did not try to do what was best for your country and the people in it, you will have to deal with the guilt that lies deep in your soul for the rest of your life! “You will never find yourself until you face the truth!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.