Barbwire: Child's imagination is the beginning of creation

It is a beautiful day as I sit on my deck enjoying a warm day tempered by a delightfully cool breeze.
Playing below the deck and in the yard are my great-grandchildren, Emily and Daxton. As I quietly listen to them as they play, it is a delight and very interesting. Their imaginations are busy at work!
They are currently “camping in the wild”. According to Emily, they want to see how many days they can stay there. The materials they are using while camping are weeds, leaves, stones, sticks, a metal dipper, a toy wheelbarrow and anything else they find that their imagination tells them could be useful. They have pulled some big, tall weeds that were growing in the yard (I am certainly not going to discourage that activity!)
They have stripped the leaves from them and now they are the campfire, which is surrounded by the stones. The long, bare stem of the weeds will have a string attached and will be used to catch the fish, where the big rocks are in the yard, and the fish will be their food.
They plan to stab the fish on a pointed stick and cook them over the campfire and eat them. Daxton suggests that maybe they could put some lettuce on the fish or maybe they should just get a grill and have some steaks! Then they can just sit around the fire and play with their “tablets”, or ride their dirt bikes or make toys out of sticks. They are planning to sleep in their beds made with sticks and grass. For breakfast they can get eggs out of a bird’s nest. They will maybe cook three but four if they have kids! They plan to have pets---probably an owl or rabbits.
While taking time out from camping for a few minutes of resting with me on the deck, Emily stated that she would like to tell me about “cavemen”. I am always in favor of learning about things regardless of one’s age, so I welcomed the information she wanted to share with me. She explained to me that many years ago the cavemen lived in caves and they made fire by rubbing small sticks together.
They went to the creek to get their water. They ate food and coconuts. After they ate the middle of the coconut and drank the juice, they put a tight string on it and used it to dip water or catch fish. There was no toys, so they made dolls using small sticks and string or the boys just ran around, climbed trees or went swimming in the creek. They kept the fire going all night and they placed a big boulder in front of the cave.
Every child is born with imagination. There are many benefits of pretend play in child development. Imaginative play helps kids develop the creativity and problem solving skills they will use as adults. From the child’s imagination comes the ideas for adults that create inventions, that lead to discovery and cures for health problems, explorations and so much more.
Children need to exercise their imaginations just as they need to exercise their bodies. There are many things in this world that were invented by children. The popsicle was invented by Frank Epperson at eleven years of age, the trampoline by George Nissen at fifteen, earmuffs by Chester Greenwood at age fifteen, swim fins or flippers by Ben Franklin at age eleven. The toy truck was invented by six year old, Robert Patch, in June 1963. Braille was invented by Louis Braille at the age of twelve, after losing his sight at the age of three. Children invent games and gadgets every year.
Children have an endless sense of wonder and possibility. A child’s imagination is artistry, fantasy, ingenuity. A child’s imagination is a special gift and a very beautiful thing. It is creative power!
It is important to use our imagination; to be weird, to take ourselves less seriously and that everyone is capable of having ingenious ideas. “Logic will take you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere”. (Albert Einstein)
A columnist whose work appears in newspapers great and small, Barb Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
