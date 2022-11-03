Barbwire: Give Some Love To The Big Yellow School Bus

Barb Lumley

I recently heard the comment, “Who doesn’t love the big yellow school bus, right?” stated by a high office holder and politician. “Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus?” was one of the questions asked. Not only did it bring about some memories but also some interesting answers to the question.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments