Barbwire: Give Some Love To The Big Yellow School Bus

I recently heard the comment, “Who doesn’t love the big yellow school bus, right?” stated by a high office holder and politician. “Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus?” was one of the questions asked. Not only did it bring about some memories but also some interesting answers to the question.
Many years ago, when I was just a little girl four years old, our local school board put out a notice that they wanted to hire a school bus driver. Times were very hard and Mom and Dad needed some extra income to help pay the expenses on the farm, so my Dad decided to apply for the job.
My Dad was interviewed and hired, however, since the school board did not own any buses, he would have to provide his own bus. After being rejected for a loan by banks in our local area, my Dad went to a bank in Scio, Harrison County, seeking the money to buy a new bus. At the time he had a quarter in his pocket.
After talking with Dad, the president of the bank, Jay Spiker, approved the loan. Thus began my Dad’s job as a school bus driver that would last over more than thirty years. He love the job and loved the kids!
In all the years he drove he never had a major problem with a child and never put anyone off the bus. He did have to help one mother put her child on the bus. When he stopped to pick up the child the first morning of school he saw the child running around and around the house and the mother running after her, shouting and trying to get her breath!
My Dad got off the bus, stopped the child and, in that special tone of voice he had, simply said, “Now you get on the bus!” and she did… and every morning after that! For years I have been told by people who rode my Dad’s bus that if they saw him looking at them in the rear view mirror they knew they had better straighten up and behave!
Although I wasn’t old enough to go to school, my Dad would take me along on the bus, and I loved riding the bus! I got to know every student who rode his bus and where they all lived. I had a special spot in a front seat next to my Dad. Many of the kids would talk to me, some would tease me, all in good fun, and it was a special time for me.
When I reached the later elementary grades I didn’t enjoy the bus rides as much. I was anxious to get home and get my barn chores done. My Dad had taken some time off from driving, so we had a new driver. He was an older neighbor and very nice gentleman named Grover Walters.
Some of the other girls and I would sit together on the way home from school and sing silly songs or tell silly jokes and there would be a lot of laughter and noise. Grover, who was not the best at driving, would get distracted by us and weave all over the road or forget to stop and let someone off the bus! Needless to say, we should have not done that, but it was fun! Fortunately at that time there was not much traffic on the county roads!
I recently heard a well- known sports figure and news commentator comment that riding the bus as a teenager was not fun. “When you look out the window and see your pals driving a car to school, you don’t love the big yellow school bus!” Teenagers want to get off that bus just as soon as they get a driver’s license!
When I was in high school I went to Carrollton High School and walked out the road from our house to board the bus. Dad drove the high school students from Perrysville School to Scio High School in Harrison County. Driving a car was never an option, as I wasn’t old enough to get my driver’s license until late in my senior year!
Driving a school bus these days is quite a bit different. There are children with health problems or on medication and drivers have to know what to do or how to help them if something happens. Youngsters don’t want to sit in the seats and follow the rules. They want to stand up or move around, activities that distract the driver and make it less safe.
Drivers are limited in what they can do to try to discipline them. School bus drivers have a lot of responsibility. There are strict rules that are put in place and the drivers must follow them. If they do not, they are in danger of losing their job or even being sued. Twice a day bus drivers are in charge of our children for a few hours and hold their safety in their hands.
Remind your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to stay in their seats, follow the rules and obey the driver of the big yellow bus. We want all of them to arrive home safe and sound!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.