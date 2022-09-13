Barbwire: Know the meaning of your word when calling people a name

It has recently come to my attention that I, along with many other people in our country, am being referred to as a MAGA by leaders in our government.
I keep hearing that word used in speeches and reported by news people, but at first didn’t quite understand what they were talking about. Seeking more information, I learned more about it.
MAGA stands for “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. I fail to understand why wanting our country to be great is a bad thing! It sounds like those people who are against MAGA do not want our country and the people in it to be successful! MAGA is being called a threat to our country and democracy.
In my research I discovered that people who believe MAGA is a good thing are being referred to as “Magats”. Having lived on a farm all my life, I am very much aware that there really is such a thing as “Maggots”, a different spelling of the word. Somehow I really doubt that those people who are doing the name calling have any idea what a maggot really is and does!
Maggots are a larvae found in decaying matter. They are a sign that something around you is dirty and unclean.
Don’t we have problems like that in our government and country today? It is known that maggots have three beneficial effects ….debridement, disinfection and enhancement of healing.
Aren’t those things that our government and our country needs right now?
Debridement is the removal of damaged tissue or foreign objects. Don’t we have a need for removal of damages that have been done to our people, our communities and our country in the last few months? Our country has a need for the stopping and removal of “foreign objects” that threaten the safety and security of our borders, our people and our country.
Maggots disinfect and remove things that are dead and rotting. Don’t we currently have a lot of laws and regulations that strangle and destroy business and success in this country and make life difficult for the people living here? Maggots enhance healing.
Our country is in need of healing! It needs the removal of the lies, the untrue beliefs and ideas that are being used to turn people against each other and divide our country.
Magats believe in a better environment, they are recyclers and want to improve the environment by removing waste. They want a clean and healthful country but not at a cost of ruining the lives of the people and the entire country!
Maggots are unsung heroes and Magats are people who truly care about this country and can become the leaders that are needed in our government. They just want a peaceful, prosperous, successful, safe and respected country!
So why are so many of the current leaders in this country referring to MAGA, Make America Great Again, as a bad thing and accusing the people who want that of destroying our democracy? Call us Magats if you must, but someone has to do the dirty work of getting rid of the waste and corruption in our country.
Just remember, the next time it is decided to call people a name or use an adjective to describe the people who just want the best for everyone and our country, look the word up so you know what it means and what it is truly all about!
