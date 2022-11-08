Barbwire: People Really Do Understand And Feel the Pain

Recently the comment was made by a certain well known “has been” politician that people “don’t really understand the threats to their way of life”.
According to this person’s thinking, people are just not smart enough to understand what is really happening in our country. Members of the “MEGA mob can’t “grasp” it.
In other words, according to this person, I am just too stupid to “get it” and I should just listen to and do as I am told by “those people in charge”. I have news for those people….I do understand!
I understand that when I opened my electric bill this month it was fifty three dollars ($53) higher than last month even though I only used a few more kilowatts. Thanks to the recent good weather in my area the furnace hasn’t run nearly as much as it is going to during the coming cold winter months.
That means cutting back on television watching, keeping lights turned off, less baking in the oven in the electric stove, using less hot water and turning down the temperature in the house. However, you can only wear so many sweaters at one time!
I understand that when I went to the grocery store the total bill was thirty dollars ($30) to forty dollars ($40) higher than it used to be. I didn’t splurge on anything except a package of my favorite ball point pens that I like to write with when composing a column or writing letters.
I bought items that were on sale and didn’t buy some things that I might normally buy. I am a cheese lover and all kinds of cheese were two to almost four dollars a pound higher. I wouldn’t mind that so much if the dairy farmer was getting a similar raise in the price he receives for the milk he sells! That doesn’t happen and all his expenses are higher! Don’t blame the farmers for high food prices!
I understand that the prices for my supplemental health insurance and prescription insurance are being raised when the New Year begins. The costs for gasoline, oil, tires, and maintenance for my car has increased. While I don’t use it a lot, a car is still needed and requires upkeep and insurance. The cost of repairs to my lawn mower was high and required a long wait to get needed parts.
I understand that almost every box, bag, bottle or jar of anything you buy now has less in it. Cereal boxes are half full, packages of all kinds of snacks now have less in them. They take a little bit out here, a little bit out there, charge the same price and hope you don’t notice. And even if you do, what can you do about it?
A certain plastic packaging company that I am familiar with makes packaging for all types of food and other items. They received notices months ago from numerous companies they sell to, telling them to cut the size of the bags the companies normally ordered!
I understand how hard it is for families with young children as they deal with the price of food and clothing, the price of renting or paying for a home to keep everyone sheltered, the need for both parents to work and the cost of day care or babysitters. In many cases it is single mothers or single dads trying to make ends meet and care for the children.
Senior citizens are on a fixed monthly income that seldom changes, many with no other source of income. They also have all the bills to pay, as well as the cost of prescriptions and needed health items. Many of the prescription prices are extremely high. One of mine is due to be refilled soon and the last time it cost $497.
There are many people needing medication that is much higher than that! Being able to pay for medication can be the difference between life and death! Our homeless shelters are overflowing with all types and ages of people in need! Not all are to blame for being there! There are many who have no choice!
I understand that these are just a few of the problems faced by the people in our country. There are many others including crime, open borders, loss of trust in our law and justice, and many more! By the time most of you read this column Election Day will be over, most of the votes counted and winners announced.
We can only hope and pray that those people who have been selected to serve in office, to make laws, and to make the decisions for our country and the people living in it will really care.
And that they will understand the country’s problems and needs and will do their best to find the solutions that can make this country great again! “Only the development of compassion and understanding for others can bring us the tranquility and happiness we seek”. (Dalai Lama)
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
