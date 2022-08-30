Barbwire: School days, school days, dear old golden rule days

That feeling is in the air — the feeling of fall.
We are still having some hot days and they will continue for a while, however when evening comes that “fall feeling” is now there. My hummingbirds are almost all gone, barn swallows have left and squirrels are busy gathering nuts. Signs of an early winter? Only time will tell.
School has started and hopefully it will be a “normal” school year for the students. The big, yellow buses pass my house four times a day, carrying high school students on the early run and elementary students on the later one. School is so much different for students today than it was for the children who went to school years ago.
The first schools were “one room schoolhouses” established in local communities. The children who attended were ages six and up and lived nearby. There were teachers of all ages, but usually it was young ladies, some only in their teens, and not all were educated to be teachers. At times it was whomever was available for the job. In the early days the ladies were referred to as “schoolmarms”. Students completed grades 1-8 and then were given a state examination.
The teacher was the first to get to school, as the schoolroom had to be prepared. That usually meant sweeping the floor, opening windows in warm weather, starting a fire in the pot belied stove to heat up the room in cold weather and ringing the bell to call the children to school.
With help from some of the older children, wood was carried in to keep the fire going. Water had to be carried in, usually in a bucket with a dipper to drink from. In later years there were large crocks with lids made for the schools to keep the water in. Erasers were cleaned and placed with the blackboard and slates and chalk were given to the children.
The majority of the students walked to school, regardless of the weather. Occasionally a student would be lucky enough to have a pony to ride. My Dad used to tell about walking to school with several of the other boys. On the way they passed a farm with a fenced in barnyard.
The farm had several cats and early in the morning, as the sun came up, the cats would sit on top of the fence posts to soak up the warm sunshine. As the boys walked by they would exercise their pitching arms by throwing stones at the cats to try and knock them off the posts. Dad always said it was a good thing the farmer never caught them!
Often older students only attended school three or four months out of the year, as they had to be home to help with planting in the spring and harvesting in the fall. Sometimes schools closed down for a couple weeks during harvesting.
Students brought their lunches, homemade bread sandwiches usually made with jam, jelly or applebutter, apples, pears, peaches, plums, boiled eggs, homemade cookies, etc. The students had short recesses and could play ball or they made up games to play.
The toilets were usually “two-holers” located a short distance from the school and were called “backhouses”. In the cold and freezing winter weather the students had to make quick trips!
My Mom attended several one room schools, as Grandpa had to find work and that often meant moving to a different area. At the time Mom started to school, she had an older and bigger sister named Marie. They walked to school every day with a group of other children.
Every day when they walked home, one of the boys would tease and bully Marie until she would run home in tears. Mom had watched this go on for a few days until she decided “enough was enough”! When the boy started tormenting Marie, Mom took after him beating him over the head with her metal dinner bucket until he ran! Mom went home with a dented dinner bucket and a deep sense of satisfaction! Marie wasn’t bothered again. My Mom was strong-willed and feisty!
In the days of the one room school house education was so important. There were many parents who could neither read nor write and they knew that for their children to have a better life they needed to be educated. That is still true today and every day.
They need the basics first — “reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic”. Once those are learned there is no stopping anyone on their way to a successful life if they are willing to work for it. Thank goodness our schools are open and those big, yellow buses are passing by.
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
