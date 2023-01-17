Barbwire: Stressed Blessed And Coffee Obsessed

It is early in the morning and a special aroma drifts throughout the house as I go about my morning routine.
The smell is better than that of the highest priced perfume. The coffee is brewing! For people all over this country that morning cup of coffee is vitally important. It helps to get them going and prepared for whatever the day may bring. Most people will tell you that coffee keeps them awake and alert. As for me, I can go to sleep with the cup in my hand!
I never drank coffee until after I married my husband, Don, (known to many as Lum). I soon learned to keep the coffeepot on all day long when he was home from work. In the beginning he worked in the steel mills and later on worked for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad for over thirty years. A large thermos of coffee always went to work with him.
When he had a day off work, he would help with farm work and chores. He would stop by the house and get a cup of coffee several times during the day. He didn’t like his coffee in plastic or foam cups! After a couple days, my Dad would bring back all the empty cups that he found sitting on a fence post, in the tool box on the tractor, hanging on a nail in the barn, sitting on a bale of hay, etc. I kept a lot of cups in the cupboard. When they walked out the door I never knew when they would come back!
My Mom enjoyed her coffee. In her later years she kept a small percolator and made her coffee on the electric stove. She liked her coffee strong, so the ratio was several scoops of coffee to about a quart of water. She would put the burner on high and get it started perking and then turn the stove down and just let it perk…and perk…and perk! You could smell her coffee about a mile down the road! If she insisted on sharing a cup with you, it took a lot of milk or cream!
Instant coffee made it possible to make coffee quicker or to just make one cup at a time. I never liked the taste of instant coffee, the brewed coffee just tasted better to me. My Grandpa Gallon liked his instant coffee and only Maxwell House would do for him. He would spoon two heaping teaspoons of instant coffee into his stoneware cup, add the hot water, stir, and then add a little more instant coffee. His coffee was so strong it could almost walk across the kitchen table! And that was the way he liked it!
I recently came across some interesting facts about coffee. Coffee has been around since 800 AD. Coffee grown worldwide can trace its heritage back centuries to the ancient coffee forests on the Ethiopian plateau. Technically coffee beans are seeds.
Brazil is the largest coffee producer. Hawaii is the only state that grows coffee. Finland drinks the most coffee in the world. The most expensive coffee in the world can cost up to $600 per pound. Americans drink approximately 400 million cups of coffee a day. Coffee is a fruit. Coffee beans grow on a bush and are actually the pit of a berry. They can be red or green. Scientists are turning the oil from waste ground coffee into biodiesel, so one day coffee may be fueling your car!
The feces (you read that correctly) of an Asian palm civet is used to make one of the most sought-after types of coffee, called Kopi luwak---also known as “cat poop coffee”! The coffee is made from coffee cherries that have been eaten, digested, and then pooped out by the mammal. The beans are then cleaned and processed with prices ranging between $35 and $100 a cup and $100 to $600 per pound. This coffee is known as the world’s most expensive coffee.
Black Ivory Coffee is produced in northern Thailand from Arabica coffee beans, consumed by elephants and collected from their waste. It is also among the world’s most expensive coffees, at US$2000 a kilogram and served at luxury hotels at $50 per cup.
For years we have been told that drinking coffee was bad for your health. Opinions have changed. We are now being told that research has shown that there can be several health benefits in drinking coffee. Studies have found that coffee has a positive effect on the risk of a variety of conditions and diseases.
Coffee still has potential risks mostly due to its high caffeine content. Decaf or moderation in the amount you consume is still recommended. So go ahead and enjoy that cup of coffee, hot or cold. Life happens, coffee helps!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
